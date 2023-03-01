When is the FA Cup 2022/23 quarter-final draw? Date, time, teams & where to watch live

The business end of the 2022/23 FA Cup is edging closer with four teams already booking their places in the competition's quarter-finals.

We're halfway through the fifth round with eight more teams vying to cement themselves in the last eight on Wednesday night. The Wembley arch is now firmly in sight.

The quarter-final draw will have a big say in determining who advances to the last four, with supporters hoping that big plastic bowl works its magic and gives their side a 'kind' draw in the next phase.

Here's everything you need to know about the quarter-final draw.

When is the FA Cup 2022/23 quarter-final draw?

The draw for the quarter finals of the 2022/23 FA Cup will take place on Wednesday 1 March after Sheffield United's fifth round tie against Tottenham at Bramall Lane.

A precise start time for the draw cannot be specified, but it'll be expected to get underway at around 22:15 (BST) presuming there's no extra time.

What teams are in the FA Cup 2022/23 quarter-final draw?

Four teams booked their place in the quarter-finals on Tuesday night, with the remainder of the fifth-round ties being played on Wednesday night.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Blackburn Rovers

Fulham

Manchester City

Southampton on Grimsby Town

Burnley or Fleetwood Town

Manchester United or West Ham

Sheffield United or Tottenham

Where to watch the FA Cup 2022/23 quarter-final draw

The quarter-final draw will be made following the conclusion of Sheffield United's tie with Tottenham on Wednesday night. The clash is being shown live on BBC One, and the draw will be available to watch on the same channel.

The draw will also be streamed live on the FA Cup's official Twitter and Facebook channels.

FA Cup 2022/23 quarter final draw on TV and live stream in the UK

Date: Wednesday 1 March 2023

Wednesday 1 March 2023 Time: 22:15 GMT (approx)

22:15 GMT (approx) TV channel and live streams: BBC One (TV), FA Cup Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts (live streams)

What are the FA Cup 2022/23 quarter-final draw ball numbers?

The ball numbers for the quarter-final draw are as follows:

1 - Southampton or Grimsby Town

- Southampton or Grimsby Town 2 - Blackburn Rovers

- Blackburn Rovers 3 - Brighton & Hove Albion

- Brighton & Hove Albion 4 - Sheffield United or Tottenham

- Sheffield United or Tottenham 5 - Fulham

- Fulham 6 - Manchester City

- Manchester City 7 - Manchester United or West Ham

- Manchester United or West Ham 8 - Burnley or Fleetwood Town

When are the FA Cup 2022/23 quarter-finals?

The four 2022/23 FA Cup quarter finals are due to take place on the weekend of Saturday 18 March 2023.