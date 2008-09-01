 
Vincent Kompany signs new Burnley contract amid Tottenham rumours

Vincent Kompany has signed a new contract with Championship winners Burnley, having been linked with a move to Premier League side Tottenham.

Vincent Kompany has signed a new five-year deal at Burnley, putting to bed rumours of a move to Tottenham Hostpur.
Source : 90min

