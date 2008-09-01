Vincent Kompany makes Pep Guardiola plea ahead of FA Cup clash

Vincent Kompany has urged Pep Guardiola to stop linking him to the Manchester City job as he prepares to meet his former side with Burnley on Saturday.

Former centre-back Kompany has excelled with the Clarets this season, leading his team to the top of the Championship, and Guardiola has repeatedly stressed that he believes the former Belgium international will take charge of City one day.

The two will reunite on Saturday in the quarter-final of the FA Cup, before which Kompany pleaded with Guardiola to let him focus on his current employers.

“He has got to stop saying it,” Kompany told The Guardian of Guardiola's repeated predictions for the former defender. “I’m a Championship manager, I don’t know what you want from me.

“I think he should stay for another ten years at Manchester City first and foremost. And City is competing to win the Champions League, we are competing to win the Championship, so I don’t think these kinds of conversations make sense.

“They need to have the best manager in the world. I want to be extremely respectful to the club I manage as well. This club to me means everything. I want this club to get better.”

Asked whether Guardiola's comments have ramped up the pressure on him, Kompany insisted he does not listen to the noise.

“Pressure is a thing of your own mind,” he said. “I think if you play in big finals you are OK with pressure but I try to be as rational as I can. I am in an environment where the people I work with are rational enough to not make my job dependent on whether we beat Manchester City.

“I came to Burnley because I chose it for the people. It is an environment where I have a chance to learn and get better. As long as we graft and work hard, the people here will give you the time.”

