PFA Vertu Motors Championship Fans' Player of the Month - February nominees

1. Nathan Tella (Burnley)

Southampton loanee Tella is having a wonderful season | Richard Sellers/GettyImages

Appearances: 6

Goals: 3

Assists: 1



Unbeaten in February, Burnley's domination of the Championship continued and Nathan Tella was again one of their top performers.



After a brilliant brace in the FA Cup, he followed that up with all three goals in their 3-0 win over local rivals Preston North End.



He also claimed an assist in a win over Huddersfield.

2. Viktor Gyokeres (Coventry City)

Gyokeres is having another great season | Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Appearances: 6

Goals: 3

Assists: 1



Whenever Viktor Gyokeres scored in February, Coventry won, highlighting the importance of the Swedish striker.



He scored the only goal of the game in the win over Millwall and then also found the back of the net in the 2-0 win over Rotherham.



A goal and an assist then followed in the 2-1 victory over Sunderland.

3. Chuba Akpom (Middlesbrough)

Akpom is in brilliant form | Stu Forster/GettyImages

Appearances: 5

Goals: 5



The PFA Vertu Motors Championship Fans' Player of the Month winner in January, Chuba Akpom is looking for back-to-back honours.



The best season of his career continued in February with another five goals which began with a brace against Blackpool.



He scored in the hugely important win over Sheffield United before another double in the win over QPR.

4. Tom Bradshaw (Millwall)

Bradshaw impressed for the Lions | Henry Browne/GettyImages

Appearances: 7

Goals: 5

Assists: 1



A sensational month for Wales international Bradshaw with five goals to his name.



He claimed a brilliant treble in the win over Sheffield United before also scoring in the 1-1 draw with table topping Burnley.



He finished the month with both a goal and assist in the 2-2 draw with Luton.

5. Tom Ince (Reading)

Ince in good form | James Gill - Danehouse/GettyImages

Appearances: 5

Goals: 3

Assists: 1



Tom Ince enjoyed an excellent February for Reading and his dad Paul.



He was crucial in the 2-1 win over Watford with a goal and an assist.



The 31-year-old then finished the move in fine style against former club Blackpool with two goals in the 3-1 success.

6. Joel Piroe (Swansea City)

Joel Piroe on-form in February | Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Appearances: 6

Goals: 3

Assists: 1



Swansea endured a tough February but their top-scorer Joel Piroe continued to show good form.



He tried his best against Birmingham with two goals and an assist, but Swansea still lost 4-3.



The Dutchman also scored the game against Rotherham which ended 1-1.

