Pep Guardiola responds to Erling Haaland exit speculation | 'Kompany will be Man City boss'

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola remained tight-lipped in the face of the latest speculation on Erling Haaland's future at the club.

Haaland's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, recently confessed that her agency are already planning the striker's next move and took the opportunity to flirt with Real Madrid, describing Los Blancos as a 'dream' for any player.

Asked for a response in his latest press conference, Guardiola was evidently in no mood to discuss the situation.

"No, I don't answer to agents. No comments," he told the media.

One topic Guardiola was delighted to speak about was the upcoming reunion with City legend Vincent Kompany, whose Burnley side have been drawn against the Citizens in the quarter-final of the FA Cup.

Burnley are flying at the top of the Championship and Guardiola believes Kompany is sowing the seeds to take over at City in the future.

"I think his destiny to be the manager of Manchester City is already written in the stars," Guardiola said of the former centre-back. "It's going to happen, I don't know when but it is going to happen.

"Sooner or later he will be the manager of Manchester City, when, I don't know. But I am pretty sure. It is my feeling, maybe I am wrong. He has the attributes: work ethic, knowledge of the game, well respected, experienced.

"Doing what he has done is so difficult and he is doing really well. He knows the club, the environment, the fans, what our people need. The destiny is there."

Guardiola added: "The Championship is so difficult with the number of games. The consistency has been unbelievable. They are close to being promoted to the Premier League next season and personally I am delighted with his success, what they are doing in Burnley. I think all of us, the fans, are happy he will be back."