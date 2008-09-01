Teams
Premier League
Aston Villa
Manchester United
Newcastle United
West Ham United
AFC Bournemouth
Brentford
Brighton & Hove Albion
Burnley
Chelsea
Crystal Palace
Everton
Fulham
Luton Town
Manchester City
Nottingham Forest
Sheffield United
Tottenham Hotspur
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Arsenal
Liverpool
International
England
Northern Ireland
Republic Ireland
Scotland
Wales
Toggle navigation
News
Latest News
Match Reports
News Archive
Forums
Match Day
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Players
Dev Squad/Youths
Past/Present Players
Played for Both
The Burnley Internationals
Burnley FC Post War League Appearances and Goals
Fans
Getting to know you
Premier League Pics
Supporters' Clubs
Away Travel
500 Mile Club
The Italian Job
On Tour
Columns
Richard Oldroyd
Editor's Ramble
Dave Thomas
Andy Dean
Guests & Interviews
Season Reviews
History
History by Decades
Champions of England
The Orient Game
History Corner
FA Cup 1962
The Managers
Clarets in Europe
Games to Remember
Our night at Chelsea
Extras
Team of the 70s
Harry Potts
Burnley are Back
100 Great Moments
Ask Clarets Mad
Claret & Blue
Seasons Stats
Ground Photos
Programmes/Season
Tickets/Season
Road to Wembley
Carling Cup 2008/09
Wembley 2009
Burnley in Pictures
More
Jimmy Mac
Cup Records
Squad Numbers
The Youth Academy
Hat Trick Heroes
Historical articles
No Nay Never
Programmes
A Look Back
Pre/Post Match Views
Res/Youths Stats
Club
Club Information
League History
Directions to Grounds
Cup History
What the Papers Say
Footymad
Clarets Mad
Clarets Latest
Clarets News
Man Utd midfielder joins Burnley in £9m deal
Tweet
Manchester United have announced the permanent departure of academy graduate Hannibal Mejbri to Burnley.
Source :
90min
Like
Tweet
Navigation
Burnley FC
Latest News
Premier League News
Championship News
Scottish Premiership News
Fixtures & Results
Tables
Clarets Messageboards