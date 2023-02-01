How to watch the FA Cup fifth round in US, Canada and Australia

We're heading towards the business end of the 2022/23 FA Cup with just 16 teams remaining in the competition.

The midweek round is upon us with the eight ties being spread out over two days. While there are a lack of blockbuster clashes, several Premier League teams should be on upset alert. Top flight strugglers Southampton host League Two side Grimsby Town, while Man City visit second tier Bristol City.

Fulham vs Leeds Utd and Man Utd vs West Ham Utd make up the two all-Premier League affairs.

It's bound to be an intriguing couple of days with each tie needing to be decided on the night. From here on out, there are no replays.

Here's how you can watch every FA Cup fifth round tie in Australia, Canada, and the States.

Why is the FA Cup fifth round being played midweek?

We can blame the winter World Cup for this one. The FA Cup fifth round traditionally gets its own weekend spot on the English football calendar.

However, the lengthy break in the middle of the season means there is a backlog of Premier League matches to catch up on, so the FA Cup fifth round has been squeezed into a midweek.

It shouldn't affect much other than there being no replays - simply because there is not enough time for them. However, replays were due to be scrapped from the quarter-final stage anyway.

2022/23 FA Cup fifth round fixtures

Here are the eight FA Cup fifth round ties (GMT kick-off times in brackets).

28/02/23 - Stoke vs Brighton & Hove Albion (19:15)

28/02/23 - Leicester vs Blackburn Rovers (19:30)

28/02/23 - Fulham vs Leeds Utd (19:45)

28/02/23 - Bristol City vs Man City (20:00)

01/02/23 - Southampton vs Grimsby Town (19:15)

01/02/23 - Burnley vs Fleetwood Town (19:30)

01/02/23 - Man Utd vs West Ham Utd (19:45)

01/02/23 - Sheffield Utd vs Tottenham (19:55)

Where to watch the FA Cup fifth round

Here's how you can watch each of the FA Cup fifth round ties in Australia, Canada, and the US:

