FA Cup quarter-finals on TV: Complete guide and predictions for ties this week

For the eight teams that remain in the 2022/23 FA Cup, Wembley is just 90 minutes away. Fans are already envisaging the stroll down Wembley Way upon their arrival and the treacherous journey home.

This competition has been dominated by the so-called 'Big Six' in the 21st century, and while a couple of the big boys remain, half the teams left in this season's FA Cup are currently plying their trade outside of the Premier League.

We've been treated to some magic, that's for sure, and the prospect of a shock victor is still on the cards. The quarter-final draw threw up some intriguing match-ups that guarantees at least one Championship representative in the semi-finals.

Here's how you can watch the upcoming round of FA Cup fixtures.

When are the 2022/23 FA Cup quarter-finals being played?

The upcoming FA Cup quarter-final ties will be played over two days. One game will be played on Saturday 18 March, with the other three contests taking place on Sunday 19 March.

How to watch the 2022/23 FA Cup quarter-finals on TV

Supporters across the globe will be able to tune into each of the upcoming FA Cup quarter-finals. Here's how and where you can watch each cup tie.

Saturday 18 March

Manchester City vs Burnley

Guardiola and Kompany will be reunited | Clive Rose/GettyImages

The tie of the round is, without question, Burnley's trip to Manchester City. Vincent Kompany's homecoming is the lead narrative heading into Saturday's bout, but his Clarets side have a legitimate chance of an upset.

Burnley have been far and away the best side in the Championship this season and they'll be fully confident of stunning the Citizens on Saturday. However, defeating Pep Guardiola's side on home soil, as Kompany knows better than most, is no easy feat.

Burnley may impress us on Saturday, but it's hard to envisage them advancing at City's expense.

17:45 KO GMT

Sunday 19 March

Sheffield United vs Blackburn Rovers

Sheffield United knocked out Tottenham in the fifth round | Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Sheffield United's priority remains securing automatic promotion back into the Premier League, so Blackburn will fancy their chances at Bramall Lane on Sunday.

The Blades upset Tottenham with a rotated XI in the previous round, while Blackburn overcame Leicester at the King Power. Sunday's visitors recently beat their quarter-final opponents in the second tier and they could repeat that feat this weekend.

12:00 KO GMT

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Grimsby Town

Brighton are dark horses | Richard Sellers/GettyImages

Grimsby's magical run will surely come to an end away at Brighton. The Seagulls are eyeing up European places in the Premier League and have gone under the radar in the FA Cup so far.

The Mariners' cup journey started back in November but their biggest scalp came in the last round as they dumped out Premier League strugglers Southampton. Their reward is a trip to the south coast, but the journey back might be a touch more sombre.

14:15 KO GMT

Manchester United vs Fulham

Man Utd want to add the FA Cup to their Carabao Cup success | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Man Utd should overcome Fulham on Sunday. While the Cottagers have impressed this season, they've wildly exceeded expectations in terms of their expected points in the Premier League. The data would suggest they're in a false position in the table, and they're deficiencies were laid bare against Arsenal last time out.

The return of Joao Palhinha is huge, however, and we suspect they might play the Red Devils close on Sunday afternoon.

16:30 KO GMT

2022/23 FA Cup quarter-final draw