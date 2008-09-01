FA Cup quarter-final schedule confirmed

The fixture schedule for the quarter-finals of the FA Cup have been confirmed.

The four ties will take place on the final weekend of club football in March ahead of the international break and all will be live on free-to-air TV in the UK.

Vincent Kompany returns to Manchester City with his Championship-topping Burnley side in the only FA Cup tie on Saturday March 18. Kick-off at the Etihad Stadium will be at 5:45pm (GMT).

This will be followed by the three remaining ties on Sunday March 19. Sheffield United will welcome fellow second-tier outfit Blackburn Rovers to Bramall Lane for a 12pm kick-off - a guarantee that at least one side from outside the Premier League will progress to Wembley - before Brighton & Hove Albion host Grimsby Town of League Two at 2:15pm.

The quarter-finals will then conclude with the only all-Premier League tie of the round - Fulham's trip to Manchester United at 4:30pm.

The two favourites for the competition are Pep Guardiola's Manchester City and Erik ten Hag's Manchester United, with the latter claiming the season's first piece of silverware last week, beating Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final.

Manchester United have not won the FA Cup since 2016, while Manchester City's last triumph was in 2019.

FA Cup quarter-final schedule