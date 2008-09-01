 
  1. Footymad
  2. Clarets Mad
  3. Clarets Latest
  4. Clarets News

Erik ten Hag provides update on Wout Weghorst's Man Utd future

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has discussed whether Wout Weghorst could stay at the club following the expiration of his loan this summer.... Read more here
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards