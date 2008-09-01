 
  1. Footymad
  2. Clarets Mad
  3. Clarets Latest
  4. Clarets News

Burnley 'in talks' with Man Utd legend over vacant manager job

Burnley are set to hand Manchester United legend Ruud van Nistelrooy a route back into management as they seek to replace Vincent Kompany after he was poached by Bayern Munich.
Source : 90min

Trending on the boards