2022/23 FA Cup quarter-finals: Results simulator predicts ties

The quarter-finals of the 2022/23 FA Cup will take place in March as four teams from the Premier League, three from the Championship and one from League Two eye up dates at Wembley.

England's primary cup competition is renowned for delivering upsets and it was no different in the fifth round as the likes of Blackburn, Grimsby Town and Sheffield United all beat top flight opposition.

We have to wait a little while for the competition to resume, so here's a recap on the fifth round and some predictions on the quarter-finals.

What happened in the 2022/23 FA Cup fifth round

Tuesday night saw the first of the upset eliminations as Blackburn beat Leicester 2-1 at the King Power Stadium thanks to strikes from Tyrhys Dolan and Sammie Szmodics. Premier League sides Brighton, Fulham and Manchester City progressed past Stoke, Leeds and Bristol City respectively.

Grimsby Town, whose FA Cup journey started all the way back in November in the first round, won at Southampton 2-1 thanks to a brace of penalties from Gavan Holohan, while Tottenham's hopes of silverware this season suffered a near-fatal blow courtesy of a 1-0 defeat at Sheffield United.

Manchester United came from behind to beat West Ham 3-1, keeping their hopes of multiple trophy wins this season alive after success in the Carabao Cup, while Championship winners-elect Burnley dumped out League One Fleetwood.

What is the 2022/23 FA Cup quarter-final draw?

There'll be a reunion between Vincent Kompany and Manchester City as Burnley will travel to the Etihad in the quarter-finals.

Manchester United vs Fulham is the only all-Premier League tie of the round, with Brighton looking to reach Wembley when they host Grimbsy and Championship duo Sheffield United and Blackburn duking it out.

Manchester City vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Fulham

Brighton vs Grimsby

Sheffield United vs Blackburn

2022/23 FA Cup quarter-finals simulated

Manchester City 5-0 Burnley

City will be tough to stop this season | Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Winning at the Etihad is a gargantuan task for any team in world football and Burnley haven't been given much hope here from our simulator, which suggests a goal-fest for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City.

Erling Haaland and Phil Foden are among the tipped goalscorers - shock horror - in a dominant 5-0 win for the Citizens.

Manchester United 3-1 Fulham

United are in wonderful form | Marc Atkins/GettyImages

Manchester United just keep marching forward on all fronts under Erik ten Hag and are backed here to reach the semi-finals at Wembley ahead of Fulham.

The algorithm hilariously threw out Daniel James as the game's first goalscorer before an equaliser from Raphael Varane forces extra time, where two further strikes from the Red Devils settled the contest.

Brighton 2-0 Grimsby

Evan Ferguson saw Brighton past Stoke | Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Alexis Mac Allister won the World Cup with Argentina in the winter and will be hopeful of lifting more silverware this season, this time with club side Brighton.

Grimsby have enjoyed quite the FA Cup run this season but their journey will likely come to an end here in a predicted 2-0 win for the Seagulls.

Sheffield United 1-1 (5-3p) Blackburn

Iliman Ndiaye's winner downed Spurs | Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The main news here is that Sheffield United's clash with Blackburn is almost too close to call. It's taken penalties after strikes from Billy Sharp and Ben Brereton Diaz forced extra time.

The Blades will be keen to sew up second place in the Championship having fallen behind Burnley's impressive pace, but Blackburn have surged into fourth thanks to three straight league wins.

2022/23 FA Cup semi-final draw simulated

If a fixture simulator can predict the future, it looks like we're well set for a Manchester derby FA Cup final.

Sheffield United are slated to have the unenviable task of stopping the blue half going through. Man City have shown weaknesses, however, and the Blades' strength in set pieces could hurt Guardiola's side if this tie is picked.

If Man Utd want to reach a second domestic cup final this season, they'd therefore have to beat Brighton. The two sides have only met once so far this season, that being on the opening weekend when the Seagulls left Old Trafford as 2-0 winners.