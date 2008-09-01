2022/23 FA Cup quarter-final draw: Man Utd, Man City & Grimsby learn fate

Manchester United and Manchester City avoided each in the FA Cup quarter-final draw, which was made following the last of the fifth round ties on Wednesday night.

United knocked out fellow Premier League side West Ham thanks to a second half comeback to reach the last eight of the competition, while Pep Guardiola’s City had put out Bristol City of the Championship 24 hours earlier on Tuesday.

United are at home to Fulham, with City also drawn at home, facing Burnley.

There is guaranteed to be at least one non-Premier League club playing in the semi-finals at Wembley as second tier pair Sheffield United and Blackburn were paired together.

Having knocked out Premier League strugglers Southampton, League Two’s Grimsby face a trip to the south coast to face high flying Brighton – potentially just 90 minutes away from Wembley.

2022/23 FA Cup quarter-final draw

Manchester City vs Burnley

Manchester United vs Fulham

Brighton vs Grimsby

Sheffield United vs Blackburn

When are the FA Cup 2022/23 quarter-finals?

The four FA Cup quarter-finals are due to take place on the weekend of 18/19 March 2023.