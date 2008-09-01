Wout Weghorst hints Man Utd move is nearing with cryptic goal celebration

Manchester United transfer target Wout Weghorst has stoked the flames that a move to Old Trafford is imminent by appearing to wave goodbye to Besiktas fans.

The Netherlands striker, who rose to global fame with a sensational brace against Argentina at the 2022 World Cup, is currently on loan at the Turkish giants from Championship leaders Burnley.

90min understands United have held talks with the Clarets regarding the possibility of taking over Weghorst's loan instead, though Besiktas would have to agree to such a deal as they retain an option to buy him. His record of eight goals in 16 Turkish Super Lig games could also make them reluctant to part ways.

Weghorst's most recent goal for Besiktas came in first half stoppage time of Saturday's 2-1 win at home to Kasimpasa, and the way he celebrated has further fuelled talk that he is on his way to United.

The 30-year-old wryly smiled, formed a heart shape with his hands, held his arms out and wide in appreciation, and then waved to the home fans.

That celebration has been construed in the Turkish media as Weghorst waving goodbye to Besiktas and demonstrating his desire to leave for United.

Should Weghorst return to England, he would need to improve his goal rate to be considered a success at United - he scored just two goals in 20 games for Burnley last season.

