Vincent Kompany hits back at Man City critics after financial breach allegations

Manchester City legend Vincent Kompany has hit back at critics of his former club following FFP allegations.

The Premier League announced on Monday that Man City had broken the league's financial fair play rules over 100 times across nine-years. Said rules broken relate to the commercial partnerships and figures which have allowed them to navigate UEFA's FFP rules.

Sanctions against the club for these breaches could range from hefty fines, points deductions, or possibly even relegation from the top flight.

Speaking to the press, the now Burnley manager Kompany questioned the intentions of those 'pointing fingers' and accusing Man City of FFP breaches, stating: "I kind of look at it and sometimes roll my eyes a little bit.

"No doubt there's a lot of righteousness in the world to come and tell you what you've done wrong, and then if everybody looks at themselves, I think the football industry in general is not one that can afford to point the finger too many times.

"I think all of you will have a little bit of a smile on your face to know what the football industry is about. I'm very sceptical when people start pointing fingers.

"Do the best for yourself and let's try and improve all the time but I'm a little bit sceptical when the fingers get pointed easily."

