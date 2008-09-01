Man Utd confident over Wout Weghorst signing

Manchester United are confident they will agree a deal with Besiktas to take over their loan of Burnley striker Wout Weghorst, 90min understands.

United are looking to bolster in attack this month and have held talks with Burnley, who are prepared to send Weghorst to Old Trafford this month if the Red Devils can agree a deal with Besiktas to terminate their loan agreement.

Besiktas have the option to sign Weghorst permanently in the summer and so must agree to cut short their loan of the 30-year-old, who is understood to be keen to join United this month.

Talks remain on between United and Besiktas and sources have confirmed to 90min that there is an optimism at Old Trafford that an agreement will soon be struck to bring Weghorst back to the Premier League, not least because Besiktas have begun searching for a replacement.

The Turkish side have held talks with Vincent Aboubakar, who is expected to leave Al Nassr following the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo and is being lined up for a third spell with Besiktas, with whom he played on loan in 2016/17 before a permanent move in 2020.

Besiktas' compensation fee is expected to be decisive in negotiations, with United reluctant to part with a significant sum to terminate his loan contract in Turkey, but there is a belief that a reasonable figure will soon be settled upon.

Weghorst, who has eight goals and four assists in 16 games for Besiktas this season, is interested in the chance to add to his Premier League goal record.

After moving to Burnley in January 2022, Weghorst managed just two goals and three assists in 20 games as the Clarets were relegated to the Championship, after which he was swiftly shipped out on loan.