Charlotte FC closing on signing of Ashley Westwood from Burnley

Charlotte FC have bolstered their midfield with the signing of English player Ashley Westwood from Burnley, 90min sources have confirmed.

The 32-year-old is a veteran of almost 500 matches in the English game, starting his career with Crewe Alexandra before turning out for Aston Villa and Burnley. 286 of those appearances came in the Premier League, with Westwood scoring 12 goals and providing 32 assists.

First reported by the TurfCast Podcast, but 90min now understands Westwood is set to depart Turf Moor to sign a three-year deal with Charlotte FC.

CLTFC are preparing for their second-ever season after narrowly missing out on the MLS Cup Playoffs in 2022. Christian Lattanzio is a little light in the defensive midfield position, with Derrick Jones the only natural option in that department, making the arrival of Westwood all the more vital.

Westwood will certainly provide quality and experience. However, the midfielder hasn't featured in a senior match since fracturing his ankle midway through the 2021/22 season, in which Burnley were relegated to the Championship.

