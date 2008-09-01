Burnley vs West Ham: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Claret and blue meets claret and blue on Monday night when Burnley entertain Champions League chasing West Ham at Turf Moor.

Fresh off a resounding 4-0 thumping of Wolves at Molineux, spirits are high in Lancashire now that Sean Dyche's side can, barring a miracle, start planning for another season in the Premier League.

In years gone by, West Ham have been involved in the relegation dogfight but it's an entirely different story under David Moyes during 2020/21. Instead, the Hammers are chasing an unlikely place in the Champions League, although back-to-back defeats against Newcastle and Chelsea have dented those lofty aspirations.

West Ham are still fifth, but must pick up maximum points if that particular dream is to stay alive. Here's 90min's preview of the game.

What TV channel is Burnley vs West Ham on?

Chris Wood scored a hat-trick against Wolves | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

When time is kick-off? Monday 3 May - 20:15 (BST)

Where is the game being played? Turf Moor

How to watch on TV in UK and US? Sky Sports Main Event(UK), Peacock Premium (US)

Referee: Anthony Taylor

VAR: Stuart Attwell

Burnley team news

Sean Dyche's relegation woes should now be over | DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/Getty Images

Burnley have a relatively clean bill of health, which is handy considering the size of Sean Dyche's squad.

Ashley Barnes could return to the squad for the first time since the 1-1 draw with Fulham back in February, but Kevin Long and Robbie Brady remain sidelined. Chris Wood will lead the line again after hitting double figures for goals last Sunday; the Kiwi has six goals in his last seven games.

West Ham team news

David Moyes is hoping to have Michail Antonio back in some capacity, but it's unlikely he'll be risked from the start given the regularity of his hamstring issues.

Declan Rice will again have a watching brief, and this game has also come too soon for both Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku. The Hammers' form has been greatly affected by their absence, but Newcastle remain the only side outside of the traditional 'big six' that West Ham have lost against - twice.

Burnley vs West Ham predicted lineups

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Brownhill, Cork, Westwood, McNeil; Vydra, Wood.

West Ham: Fabianski; Diop, Dawson, Ogbonna; Coufal, Noble, Soucek, Fredericks; Bowen, Lingard, Fornals.

Burnley vs West Ham prediction

David Moyes needs his side to get back on track, fast | ALASTAIR GRANT/Getty Images

West Ham's dreams of qualifying for the Champions League have taken a back seat over the past couple of weeks, but there's no time for the players to feel sorry for themselves.

Injuries are taking their toll on the Hammers, and they've highlighted a lack of squad depth that many fans have been concerned about all season. In Burnley, they face a team who are somewhat of a bogey side - Chris Wood, in particular, having previously tormented David Moyes' charges.

The Clarets ran out convincing 3-0 winners during their 2019/20 clash at Turf Moor, and confidence is sky high after demolishing Wolves last time out. That said, Burnley had lost three of their previous four games.

It'll be tight, but West Ham have sprung a surprise time and time again.

Prediction: Burnley 1-2 West Ham