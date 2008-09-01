Wout Weghorst to undergo Man Utd medical

Besiktas have given Wout Weghorst permission to fly to England in order to finalise a move to Manchester United, sources have told 90min.

The Red Devils recently identified the Netherlands target man as a short-term solution to their striker woes and made contact with parent club Burnley about taking over his loan deal from Besiktas.

And Weghorst's new loan could be confirmed soon as 90min understands he is set to undergo a medical with United.

While the deal is now progressing smoothly, United were initially not happy that they would have to wait for Besiktas to sort out a replacement for Weghorst, though were understanding of their position.

But the Turkish giants have now agreed to let Weghorst leave before a replacement has signed on the dotted line. Al Nassr's Vincent Aboubakar has been heavily linked with a return to Besiktas in recent days.

United are now ironing out the final details of the deal, and would like to confirm Weghorst's arrival by the weekend.

Weghorst will be making a January move to an English club for a second successive year after first signing for Burnley from Wolfsburg at the start of 2022.

While he only scored twice in 20 games as the Clarets suffered relegation from the Premier League, he notably put in a good performance against United in a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor towards the beginning of his time in England.