Wout Weghorst makes admission over Man Utd future

Wout Weghorst has confirmed he hopes to turn his loan to Manchester United into a permanent deal at the end of the season.

The towering Dutchman joined United earlier this month after terminating his loan with Besiktas, but the Red Devils do not have the option to make the deal permanent as part of their contract with Weghorst's parent club, Burnley.

United could still sign Weghorst permanently but would have to agree a traditional transfer with Burnley, who are heavy favourites to return to the Premier League under Vincent Kompany.

Sticking around at Old Trafford, and working under fellow countryman Erik ten Hag, is clearly something Weghorst is keen to do.

Asked if he wants to prove to Ten Hag that he can contribute beyond the next six months, Weghorst said: “Of course, this is the situation now is how it was, it was for a loan.

"It’s a massive club so I will try to do everything as good as I can and if it will work out it will be a good option.”

He added: “I’ve seen the first couple of days, almost a week, how big the club is, in everything; facilities, the club, even the quality in the team, the way we’re playing.

“There’s a lot of quality in everything and that’s something you look to work in, in a winning atmosphere.

“I think the first week went well and it’s up to me to deliver and contribute and to help the team as good as I can. I’m quite confident I can play a role."

30-year-old Weghorst opened his United account by netting in Wednesday's 3-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg, and he is expected to play a significant role when the Red Devils turn their attention to the FA Cup against Reading on Saturday.