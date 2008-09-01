Wolves open talks with Burnley for Nathan Collins

Wolves have opened talks with Burnley to sign central defender Nathan Collins, 90min understands.

Bruno Lage is looking to bolster his defensive options after allowing Romain Saiss to join Besiktas earlier this summer and a bid has now been lodged for Collins.

Burnley only signed Collins last summer when they paid £12m to Stoke City for his services, but he is now set to depart after 12 months at Turf Moor.

Collins has been linked to a host of clubs this summer, including Manchester United, but now Wolves are primed to land the Republic of Ireland international.

Burnley are understood to be demanding well in excess of £20m, as we understand Stoke do have a sell-on clause in the deal - but Wolves are confident of agreeing a deal.

Burnley are to use some of that money to fund their purchase of Collins' international team-mate Josh Cullen, who was a star for Clarets boss Vincent Kompany at Anderlecht.

Listen now to 90min's Talking Transfers podcast, with Scott Saunders, Graeme Bailey, Harry Symeou & Toby Cudworth. On the latest show they discuss Cristiano Ronaldo's future at Manchester United, Newcastle preparing to break their transfer record for Moussa Diaby, Bayern Munich's interest in Chelsea target Matthijs de Ligt and more. Available on all audio platforms and the 90min YouTube channel.

If you can't see the podcast embed, click here to download the episode in full!

In turn, Anderlecht are looking to raid Wolves for their club record signing Fabio Silva. The Belgian giants are hoping to seal a loan deal for the Portugal Under-21 international, who failed to score for Wolves last season having joined for £30m in 2020.