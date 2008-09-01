Wolves confirm signing of defender Nathan Collins from Burnley

Wolves have confirmed the signing of Burnley centre-back Nathan Collins for a fee in the region of £20m.

The 21-year-old - who was relegated from the Premier League with the Clarets last season - has signed a five-year deal at Molineux, becoming Bruno Lage's first new arrival of the summer.

Collins had only joined Burnley from Stoke City last summer for around £12m but, as reported by 90min, Wolves have moved swiftly to keep him in the Premier League.

Stoke's sell-on clause meant his now former side were keen to secure around £20m, and Wolves have acquiesced to those demands.

The Republic of Ireland international defender passed a medical on Tuesday morning and has now been officially unveiled as Wolves player.

On the announcement, Wolves technical director Scott Sellars said: “We’ve looked at Nathan for a while and admired him, so we’re delighted to bring him to the football club. He’s a very talented young man – he’s only 21, has played international football and had a good season last year with Burnley. We think we’ve signed a player with a lot of potential, as well as being a very good footballer now.

“We’re getting someone who is physically very good, very tall, very athletic, and is very comfortable on the ball – he can step in and take the ball forward, which is what we need. He’s very good in both boxes and has real aerial strength.

“The feedback on his personality is about his leadership qualities, he’s a good character, so he ticks all the boxes. He comes across as expected, a humble young man who is appreciative of the opportunity, so we’re all going to be very happy.”

The Midlands club had been on the lookout for defensive reinforcements after Romain Saiss was allowed to join Besiktas on a free transfer at the end of his contract.