Who will be relegated from the Premier League this season?

Anyone who knows absolutely anything about football knows about the financial carrot dangling at the end of the Premier League stick.

And with the sporting world in financial meltdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, the importance of clubs retaining their top-flight status has never been more obvious.

We're well and truly at the business end of the season now and a whole host of teams are beginning to look nervously over their shoulders as sides below them start to pick up points.

If you're wondering how the next few weeks could play out, 90min have provided you with the complete rundown of every side in the relegation dog fight's remaining fixtures, and we've even been nice enough to tell you/predict how the season is going to end.

*Disclaimer - Sheffield United are basically relegated, so don't start moaning about them not being on the list

Southampton

Ralph Hasenhüttl's Southampton side have somehow managed to slip into the relegation dog fight | GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Who could've predicted that Southampton would be on this list after their stellar start to the campaign?

Well, we hate to tell you Saints fans, but you're well and truly in the relegation dog fight.

Ralph Hasenhüttl's side sit seven points above the drop - a healthy cushion at this stage of the campaign - but with sides below them picking up points and Southampton in the midst of a dreadful run of form, there's every chance they could be sweating over their Premier League status come the last few games of the season.

The Saints face two of the sides below them in the coming weeks as they host Burnley before travelling to West Brom and if they fail to pick up points the nerves could begin to set in.

Remaining fixtures

Burnley (H)

West Brom (A)

Crystal Palace (H)

Leicester (H)

Liverpool (A)

Fulham (H)

Leeds (H)

West Ham (A)

Tottenham (A) -fixture yet to be allocated a date

Final points prediction: 40

Burnley

Chris Wood and Dwight McNeil will no doubt be key to Burnley's chances of Premier League survival | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Having waited until gameweek eight to pick up their first Premier League win of the season, Burnley fans probably won't be too surprised to see their side fighting for survival once again.

The Clarets have picked up some brilliant victories away at Everton and Liverpool in recent months, but a general lack of consistency has cost them a shot at a comfortable mid-table finish.

If Sean Dyche's side can pick up a couple of wins over the coming weeks they'll be able to start planning for a sixth consecutive season in the top flight, and they'll be hoping their final day trip to Sheffield United doesn't suddenly turn into a must-win game to ensure survival.

Remaining fixtures

Southampton (A)

Newcastle (H)

Manchester United (A)

Wolves (A)

West Ham (H)

Fulham (A)

Leeds (H)

Liverpool (H)

Sheffield United (A)

Final points prediction: 44

Brighton

Graham Potter's side's struggled in front of goal have seen them struggle to pick up points | Pool/Getty Images

If xG were converted into points then Brighton would probably be vying for a place in the Champions League with two months of the season remaining.

Unfortunately for Graham Potter's side, you actually have to put the ball in the back of the net, and so they find themselves scrapping for survival instead.

The good news for the Seagulls fans is that they have a game in hand over most of the sides around them and their next outing sees them face an out-of-form Newcastle side. The bad news for the Seagulls fans is it's difficult to see them picking up absolutely anymore points once they've faced Steve Bruce's men.

That may be a slight exaggeration, Brighton are a decent team and they'll possibly pull out a few shock results, but they've certainly got their work cut out if they're to survive.

Remaining fixtures

Newcastle (H)

Manchester United (A)

Everton (H)

Chelsea (A)

Sheffield United (A)

Leeds (H)

Wolves (A)

West Ham (H)

Manchester City (H)

Arsenal (A)

Final points prediction: 36

Newcastle

Steve Bruce has struggled to keep Newcastle away from the relegation zone this season | Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

It's all going wrong for Newcastle at the moment.

With top scorer Callum Wilson joined in the treatment room by creative sparks Allan Saint-Maximin and Miguel Almiron, it's difficult to see where the goals are going to come from to keep them in the Premier League.

At least they've always got Steve Bruce's ever-entertaining 'we're not going to try and score but we're going to camp in our own half and try and make sure you don't score until conceding in the 75th minute' football to try and keep them out of trouble...

Oh, they've got Joelinton who can score all the goals too.

Remaining fixtures

Brighton (A)

Tottenham (H)

Burnley (A)

West Ham (H)

Liverpool (A)

Arsenal (H)

Leicester (A)

Manchester City (H)

Sheffield United (H)

Fulham (A)

Final points prediction: 34

Fulham

Scott Parker's Fulham side have looked revitalised in recent weeks | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

A few months ago you'd have expected Fulham to be in the little caveat at the start of this piece where we basically said Sheffield United are down so don't bother checking who they've got to play - how times have changed.

Noted fashionista Scott Parker has somehow managed to guide his side to within just a few points of safety, and with momentum well and truly on their side it actually looks like they might do what had at one point of the season seemed impossible by securing Premier League survival.

The Cottagers still have plenty to do considering they're in the bottom three, but you'd be a brave person to back against them given their recent run of form.

That final day clash at home to Newcastle suddenly looks very interesting.

Remaining fixtures

Leeds (H)

Aston Villa (A)

Wolves (H)

Arsenal (A)

Chelsea (A)

Burnley (H)

Southampton (A)

Manchester United (A)

Newcastle (H)

Final points prediction: 35

West Brom

Sam Allardyce's West Brom side look dead and buried in the race for survival | Sebastian Frej/MB Media/Getty Images

We're doing this more for the fact we get to look at a picture of Sam Allardyce, not because we think they've actually got a chance.

C'mon, let's be honest here, West Brom have been doomed since about November, and even the appointment of fireman Sam himself has just resulted in him basically walking into The Hawthorns and pouring petrol over the Baggies' blazing inferno of a season.

It's not going to happen West Brom fans, but here's a look at their remaining fixtures just for the sake of it.

Remaining fixtures

Chelsea (A)

Southampton (H)

Leicester (A)

Aston Villa (A)

Wolves (H)

Arsenal (A)

Liverpool (H)

West Ham (H)

Leeds (A)

Final points prediction: 23

Final table prediction

14. Burnley

15. Southampton

16. Brighton

17. Fulham

18. Newcastle

19. West Brom

20. Sheffield United