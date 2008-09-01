When It's Not Your Day At The Bridge

Okay, these are the things which need to happen if those running Burnley Football Club are to prevent a season which began with such promise from spiralling out of control.

First off; the team must re-double their collective efforts both on the pitch and on the training ground and come up with a way of getting a favourable result against Leicester City next Sunday. Southampton have just managed it and next week, so must Burnley.

Second task; the Clarets need to stop their over-reliance on dead ball routines and work out how to pose a goal threat from open play.

Third job; the squad is in urgent need of re-vitalising, an influx of new blood in the transfer window is now of paramount importance. This need not be marquee signings; just a couple of new faces in the changing room and an extra bit of competition for places in the starting eleven.

Last season, this was provided from within the club’s own ranks with the introduction of Dwight McNeill; the effect was both cathartic and dramatic, enabling Burnley to pull themselves away from relegation trouble.

Fourth off, Burnley need to summon up the collective will to respond positively to conceding a goal and strive harder to get themselves back into a game.

Finally, Burnley need some decisions to go their way, and get the old rub of the green going their way for once.

Against Chelsea yesterday afternoon, Ben Mee’s far post header was adjudged to be offside by the most absurdly tight VAR margin. Had the goal (tapped in by Jeff Hendrick) stood, Burnley would have gone one-nil up and the match would have taken on an entirely different complexion.

But only the weak rely on luck, the strong rely on cause and effect. Burnley lost yesterday not only because of the Mee offside, but because Matt Lowton dived into an unnecessary challenge on Willian which could only have one outcome – penalty to Chelsea.

Then, Nick Pope was as baffled and embarrassed as England batsmen used to be when facing Murali in Kandy or Galle, when he completely misread the spin of the ball off Tammy Abraham’s eminently saveable header and allowed Chelsea to go in at half time two-nil up.

Chelsea have better players than Burnley, that much is undeniable, but Burnley at their best would present a strong challenge to such teams. Too often this season, in matches against Manchester City, Liverpool, Spurs and in both games against Chelsea, Burnley have appeared to meekly accept their fate.

Fans are irritated, upset, angry and frustrated. We are in need of a restoration of hope; something to cling on to. Let me therefore offer this by way of solace; Burnley need only to win five and draw one of their remaining games to hit the forty point mark.

I hereby go on record and hold myself up as a hostage of fortune in predicting that they will do just that. A victory next week would be a good start.

