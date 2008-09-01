West Ham vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Fresh from sealing their place in the last four of the Europa League, West Ham welcome Burnley to the London Stadium in Premier League action.

David Moyes' men powered their way to a 3-0 quarter-final victory over Lyon in midweek, courtesy of goals from Craig Dawson, Declan Rice and Jarrod Bowen.

Attention quickly shifts back to domestic action for the Hammers, however, against a Burnley side who will be lining up without Sean Dyche in the dugout for the first time in nearly a decade.

Here's everything you need to know about the game.

How to watch West Ham vs Burnley on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 17 April, 14:15 (BST)

Where is the match being played? London Stadium

TV channel/live stream? fuboTV (US), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube channel, BBC Match of the Day 2

Referee? Paul Tierney

VAR? Andre Marriner

West Ham team news

Zouma was forced off with an ankle sprain last weekend | Warren Little/GettyImages

Kurt Zouma was absent for the Hammers' Europa League quarter-final win in Lyon with an ankle sprain after he was forced off early into his side's defeat at Brentford last weekend.

Angelo Ogbonna is making positive strides in his return from a cruciate ligament injury, with the Italian hopeful of returning before the end of the season.

Burnley team news

Ben Mee is inching closer to a return for Burnley, although he is unlikely to be available for this weekend's trip to east London. This means he will be able to fully focus on his coaching duties, with the defender part of the club's caretaker managerial team.

Johann Gudmundsson also won't feature as he continues his recovery from a calf problem, while Erik Pieters remains sidelined.

West Ham vs Burnley score prediction

Off the back of an emotionally taxing triumph in Lyon just three days previously, it will be intriguing to see which version of West Ham shows up.

Last weekend's defeat at Brentford was the culmination of West Ham's midweek endeavours and, with a relatively thin squad, Moyes doesn't have many options to choose from heading into this weekend.

Dyche's sacking will have likely lit a fire in the belly of his loyal Burnley players though, and we expect the Clarets to produce a touching tribute to their fallen gaffer by grinding out an unwatchable point away from home.

Prediction: West Ham 0-0 Burnley