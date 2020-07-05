West Ham vs Burnley Preview: How to Watch on TV, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

The battle for claret and blue supremacy continues on Wednesday night when struggling West Ham host Burnley at the London Stadium.





David Moyes' side have been fighting to keep their heads above the relegation parapet for a number of months, but have been boosted by a mini upturn in form - claiming a surprise win over Chelsea and creditable point at Newcastle in the past week.





As for Burnley, they have continued to pick up positive results despite injuries ravaging their first-team squad. Sean Dyche's side were the victors when the two teams met earlier this season, recording a comfortable 3-0 win, and confidence will be high of a repeat performance.





Here's 90min's preview of the game.





Where to Watch





When Is Kick Off? Wednesday 8 July

What Time Is Kick Off? 18:00 (BST)

Where Is it Played? London Stadium

TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport (UK), fuboTV (US)





Team News





West Ham named an unchanged starting XI against Newcastle and could do the same for the clash on Wednesday.





The trip to St James' Park did see the return of captain Mark Noble from the substitutes bench, but Sebastian Haller and Felipe Anderson were missing and remain doubts.





Burnley have a number of injury concerns to deal with, and also have a depleted squad after three departures on 30 June.





Joe Hart, Jeff Hendrick and Aaron Lennon have all left the club, while Ashley Barnes, Chris Wood and Johann Berg Gudmundsson have all spent time a considerable amount of time on the treatment table.





Sean Dyche may be able to call on the services of Wood and Gudmundsson after they returned to action against Sheffield United, but doubts remain over the fitness of captain Ben Mee and Jack Cork.





Predicted Lineups





West Ham United: Fabianski; Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Fornals, Lanzini; Antonio





Burnley: Pope; Bardsley, Long, Tarkowski, Taylor; McNeil, Westwood, Brownhill, Pieters; Rodriguez, Wood





Recent Form





The hosts were playing like relegation dead certs just a week ago, but a win and a draw in the Hammers' last two games have lifted spirits in the east end. Concentration remains an issue for Moyes' side though, with four goals conceded in those two games.





West Ham twice went ahead against Newcastle United

As for the visitors, they will be hoping to make it four matches unbeaten when they make the trip south to London - a feat that looked unlikely after they were dismantled by Manchester City in the opening game of the restart.





Europa League qualification is still on the horizon, if the Clarets can keep up their good work of late. Here's both side's last five competitive fixtures.





West Ham





Newcastle United 2-2 West Ham (05/07/20)

West Ham 3-2 Chelsea (01/07/20)

Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 West Ham (23/06/20)

West Ham 0-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers (20/06/20)

Arsenal 1-0 West Ham (07/03/20)





Burnley





Burnley 1-1 Sheffield United (05/07/20)

Crystal Palace 0-1 Burnley (29/06/20)

Burnley 1-0 Watford (25/06/20)

Manchester City 5-0 Burnley (22/06/20)

Burnley 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur (07/03/20)





Prediction





David Moyes has seen something of an upturn in form from his side

While Burnley are sitting comfortably in the top half, the hosts continue to scrap for their lives and this game is an excellent opportunity to pick up maximum points.





But despite West Ham's recent improvement, the visitors are extremely well organised and have a habit of frustrating teams before nicking a goal of their own. Don't be surprised if the Hammers suffer the same fate.





Prediction: West Ham 0-1 Burnley



