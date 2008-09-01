West Ham vs Burnley preview: How to watch on TV, live stream, kick off time & prediction

West Ham return to Premier League action for the first time in over two weeks, when they host Burnley at the London Stadium.

The Hammers were successful at Goodison Park last time out, beating Everton 1-0 thanks to a late Tomas Soucek goal. That success was then followed up with a narrow win over Stockport in the FA Cup, extending their run to four unbeaten in all competitions.

Burnley's poor start to the season has been addressed in recent weeks, and Sean Dyche's side will be confident of taking points off a side they've done well against of late. Chris Wood and Ashley Barnes traditionally give West Ham's defence plenty of problems, and they will again be looked to for goals in a bid to pull further clear of the relegation zone.

Where to watch

An empty London Stadium will host the game | ANDY RAIN/Getty Images

What time is kick off? 15;00 (GMT)

Where is it being played? London Stadium

TV channel? Amazon Prime (UK), Peacock Premium (US)

Referee? Chris Kavanagh

VAR? Simon Hooper

Team news

West Ham may be able to recall Fabianski in goal | Robin Jones/Getty Images

West Ham goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski should be fit to reclaim his place in goal after a thigh problem forced him to pull out of the game with Everton on New Year's Day.

Michail Antonio still isn't 100% fit but he'll likely the lead again now that Sebastien Haller has departed for Ajax, while there could be another chance from the start for Said Benrahma. Arthur Masuaku is out with a knee injury, and Fabian Balbuena is self-isolating after coming into close contact with a positive COVID-19 test.

Burnley are near full strength for their trip to the capital, so any changes that Dyche makes are likely to be tactical rather than enforced. James Tarkowski and Ben Mee will partner up in central defence, a huge boost given the statistical and results based improvement when they do so.

Predicted lineups

West Ham: (4-2-3-1): Fabianski; Coufal, Dawson, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Rice, Soucek; Bowen, Benrahma, Fornals; Antonio

Burnley (4-4-2): Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Pieters; Brady, Brownhill, Westwood, McNeil; Barnes, Wood

Recent form

A late Craig Dawson header won the game for West Ham at Stockport | Pool/Getty Images

West Ham



Stockport 0-1 West Ham - FA Cup third round - 11/01

Everton 0-1 West Ham - Premier League - 01/01

Southampton 0-0 West Ham - Premier League - 29/12

West Ham 2-2 Brighton - Premier League - 27/12

Chelsea 3-0 West Ham - Premier League - 21/12

Burnley



Burnley 0-1 Man Utd - Premier League - 12/01

Burnley 1-1 MK Dons (AET 4-3 pens) - FA Cup third round - 09/01

Burnley 1-0 Sheffield United - Premier League - 29/12

Leeds 1-0 Burnley - Premier League - 27/12

Burnley 2-1 Wolves - Premier League - 21/12

Prediction

Sean Dyche's Burnley haven't played away from home since losing to Leeds on December 27 | Pool/Getty Images

It's been almost three weeks since West Ham played a game at home, while it's been the same length of time since Burnley were on the road.

Inevitably, that will likely make for a closely contested game, with both sides difficult to break down. Chances could be at a premium, and although the hosts should have more opportunities in front of goal, there's every chance the visitors threat in the air could earn a share of the spoils.

Prediction: West Ham 1-1 Burnley