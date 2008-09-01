West Brom 0-0 Burnley: Player Ratings as Clarets Pick Up First Point of the Season in Stalemate

Burnley notched their first Premier League point of the season with a hard-fought 0-0 draw against West Brom at the Hawthorns on Monday evening.

An uneventful first half threatened to spark into life when Grady Diangana produced a superb cross to pick out Karlan Grant, with the debutant nodding home only for his celebrations to be curtailed by the offside flag.

FULL TIME: West Brom 0 -0 Burnley



The points are shared at the Hawthorns. pic.twitter.com/1LkrLBgYoI — Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) October 19, 2020

The second half was equally bereft of quality, with set pieces looking the only likely avenue of success for both sides. Ultimately, a point a piece was a fair outcome in a drab affair that marked the first goalless Premier League draw of the season.

Not one for the scrapbook then. The player ratings should be fun...

West Brom

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Branislav Ivanović overpowers Ashley Barnes | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Sam Johnstone (GK) - 7/10 - Made a very impressive save from close range in the first half from Ashley Barnes. Coped well with a host of high balls into the box.



Darnell Furlong (RB) - 5/10 - Showed plenty of endeavour down the West Brom right but failed to deliver any real quality when in the final third. Struggled to contain Dwight McNeil.



Branislav Ivanović (CB) - 7/10 - The veteran looked a threat in the opposition box and battled well with Barnes all evening.



Ahmed Hegazi (CB) - 6/10 - Marshalled Chris Wood very well in his first appearance of the season.



Conor Townsend (LB) - 5/10 - Similar to his full-back partner, couldn't produce at the key moments, although defensively looked much more composed.

2. Midfielders

Conor Gallagher jumps into a challenge | Pool/Getty Images



Filip Krovinović (CM) - 4/10 - Started brightly but barely had a kick after a promising opening ten minutes.



Jake Livermore (CM) - 6/10 - Swept up well in midfield and looked to dictate play. Needs to up the tempo if the Baggies are to create more chances against well-drilled sides like the Clarets.



Conor Gallagher (CM) - 5/10 - Struggled to get a foothold in the game on his Premier League debut. When he did manage to find space he at least attempted to show some positivity by breaking through the stringent Burnley lines.

3. Forwards

Karlan Grant on his West Brom debut | Pool/Getty Images



Matheus Pereira (RW) - 6/10 - Showed touches of class and if there was going to be a matchwinner it would be him.



Karlan Grant (ST) - 4/10 - Swallowed up by the Burnley backline and failed to keep hold of any balls fired into him. Could see right across the line for his disallowed goal and should have easily stayed onside.



Grady Diangana (LW) - 5/10 - If West Brom have genuine ambitions of survival then they need more from this man. Bags of talent but failed to produce at key moments.

4. Substitutes

Sawyers and Slaven Bilic | Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Romaine Sawyers (CM) - 6/10



Callum Robinson (ST) - 5/10



Matt Phillips (CM) - N/A

Burnley

5. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Erik Pieters snaps into a challenge | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Nick Pope (GK) - 7/10 - Didn't have a lot to do all evening and made a bit of a meal of Matheus Pereira's back-post effort. Nonetheless looked confident leaving his line and didn't do anything wrong.



Erik Pieters (RB) - 6/10 - Solid in his own box but offered very little going forward. Did exactly what Sean Dyche will have asked of him.





Kevin Long (CB) - 8/10 - The standout Burnley defender of the evening. Happy to cover in the channels when his full-backs adventured forward and had a half-hearted penalty shout in a drab first half.





James Tarkowski (CB) - 6/10 - Had very little to do but also did nothing wrong. Quiet evening for the England man in both boxes.





Charlie Taylor (LB) - 6/10 - Battled well down the Burnley left and afforded Matheus Pereira very little space. Did his best to support McNeil but was found wanting whenever he did venture forward.

6. Midfielders

McNeil escapes the attention of Gallagher | Pool/Getty Images

Josh Brownhill (RM) - 4/10 - Game completely bypassed him in midfield. Plenty of industry but couldn't impact proceedings.



Ashley Westwood (CM) - 5/10 - Attempted to get the ball down and play but that's tough when you seem to be the only player in your team trying to do it. Resorted to long balls into the front men but couldn't find his range.





Jóhann Berg Guðmundsson (CM) - 6/10 - One of the only players on the pitch who looked to have the ability to provide a quality delivery but wasn't given enough chances.



Dwight McNeil (LM) - 7/10 - The livewire in the Burnley midfield. Not at his sparkling best but at least showed some urgency and looked like creating something.

7. Forwards

Wood battles for possession | Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images

Chris Wood (ST) - 6/10 - Completely starved of service but held the ball up well and showed some quality touches when he was picked out. A solid shift considering his lack of support.





Ashley Barnes (ST) - 4/10 - Awful evening for the frontman. Couldn't keep hold of the ball and was clearly pinpointed as a threat by the Baggies defence as they crowded him out. Rightly hooked with 15 minutes left on the clock.

8. Substitutes

Jay Rodriguez (ST) - 6/10



Robbie Brady (RM) - 5/10