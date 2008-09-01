Vincent Kompany wins first Burnley match with stylish victory at Huddersfield

Vincent Kompany got off to the perfect start at Burnley boss as the Clarets opened the 2022/23 Championship season with a 1-0 win at Huddersfield.

Both sides have gone into the new campaign disappointed not to be playing top-flight football with the Clarets suffering relegation and Terriers losing the play-off final to Nottingham Forest. But there was only one side who looked like Premier League quality at the John Smith's Stadium.

Burnley dominated the early proceedings and broke the deadlock after 18 minutes when Ashley Barnes and Ian Maatsen linked up superbly on the edge of the Huddersfield box, and the Chelsea loanee found the net with a delightful right-footed finish.

Kompany's men went into half-time having completed a staggering 301 passes - they had completed at last 300 in a full match just twice last season.

The Clarets' scintillating football continued after the break, but they came closest to adding a second through debutant Scott Twine, whose free-kick struck the post.

Burnley managed to keep Huddersfield at arm's length for most of the night and racked up 70% possession with 507 passes, and Kompany's delight was hard to contain at the full-time whistle.

The Belgian takes charge of his first home match next week when Burnley welcome Luton Town to Turf Moor.