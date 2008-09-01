Vincent Kompany appointed new Burnley manager

Burnley have confirmed the appointment of former Manchester City defender Vincent Kompany as their new first-team manager.

The Clarets made the controversial decision to part ways with Sean Dyche towards the end of last season, and while caretaker boss Mike Jackson did well in his short time in charge, he was unable to lead them to Premier League safety.

Jackson has now stepped down from his role, with Kompany leaving his post at Anderlecht for a return to the country in which he spent 11 years with City between 2008 and 2019.

"Burnley Football Club is a truly historic English side and it is an honour to be appointed first-team manager," said Kompany. "I’m excited by the challenge ahead.

"I’m looking forward to getting to work with the players and creating a positive, winning team for our fans when we return to Turf Moor.

"I’ve been impressed by the Board’s vision for the club which aligns with my own and I look forward to playing my part as we enter an important season."

Burnley chairman Alan Pace said: "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Vincent to Burnley Football Club.

"Vincent is a proven leader and I’ve been very impressed with his ideas for Burnley Football Club, his appetite to succeed and his focus on leading the Club back to the Premier League.

"Vincent has shown impressive credentials in leading one of Belgium’s biggest teams back to European football and a Cup Final last season and we’ve been excited by his philosophy, approach and ambition for the Club."