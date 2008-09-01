Transfer rumours: Liverpool's Bellingham confidence; Brighton end Cucurella talks

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has claimed a recent dinner with Chelsea owner Todd Boehly did not include any talks over midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

Manchester United are looking to make one final attempt to bring the Dutchman to Old Trafford, though the player remains hesitant and wants to stay at Camp Nou.

Liverpool are growing in confidence in their pursuit of long-term target Jude Bellingham and an agreement could be reached within weeks.

Newcastle have had a £40m bid for attacking midfielder James Maddison turned down by Leicester, who are holding out for closer to £50m. The Magpies have also made contact with Burnley for Maxwel Cornet.

Brighton have ended their negotiations with Manchester City for Marc Cucurella having not received a £50m bid. The Spaniard was absent from the Albion side which smashed Espanyol 5-1 on Saturday.

RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff has confirmed the club are in talks with Bayern Munich over the sale of Konrad Laimer, though the Austrian could stay put for the final year of his contract.

Timo Werner will be allowed to leave Chelsea on loan this season, with Juventus and RB Leipzig among the interested parties. Kepa Arrizabalaga is also close to a loan move to Napoli and the Blues will cover most of his wages.

AC Milan want to move for Marco Asensio in 2023, when his contract with Real Madrid runs out, as they cannot afford the €35m asking rate.

Antonio Conte has confirmed Sergio Reguilon, Tanguy Ndombele, Giovani Lo Celso and Harry Winks are not in Tottenham's plans and will be allowed to leave this summer.