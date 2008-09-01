Tottenham vs Burnley: TV channel, live stream, team news & prediction

Tottenham host Burnley in their final home match of the Premier League season on Sunday lunchtime.

Spurs bounce into the contest buoyed by a thumping victory over Arsenal in Thursday's north London derby, taking them to within one point of the fourth-placed Gunners.

Burnley had their three-game winning streak halted last weekend at home to Aston Villa but are still perched narrowly above the relegation zone.

Here's everything you need to know about a match with implications at both ends of the table.

How to watch Tottenham vs Burnley on TV/live stream

When is kick off? Sunday 15 April, 12:00 (BST)

Where is the match being played? Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV channel/live stream? BT Sport 1 (UK), USA Network (USA), DAZN (Canada)

Highlights? Sky Sports Football YouTube, BBC Match of the Day 2

Referee? Kevin Friend

VAR? Stuart Attwell

Tottenham team news

While Japhet Tanganga, Matt Doherty and Oliver Skipp have had their sights set on a return next season since at least April, Sergio Reguilon joined the absentees for the remainder of the campaign with a groin injury earlier this month.

A hip problem Cristian Romero picked up in Tottenham's 1-1 draw against Liverpool ruled the defender out of the midweek derby, leaving Antonio Conte - by his own count - with just 14 senior players.

Burnley team news

Matej Vydra joined Ashley Westwood on the list of long-term injuries after damaging his cruciate ligament last week.

James Tarkowski was forced off with a hamstring concern halfway through Burnley's 3-1 defeat against Aston Villa last weekend. Club captain Ben Mee has returned to the grass but the Clarets may have to travel to Tottenham without either of their first-choice centre-backs.

Jay Rodriguez signed a two-year deal with his boyhood club at the start of May but remains a doubt with a hamstring issue of his own. Johann Berg Gudmundsson's involvement is also unlikely as he continues his recovery from fitness concerns that have sidelined him since January.

Tottenham vs Burnley score prediction

While four points from back-to-back games against half of the current top four is mightily impressive, it doesn't exactly ease concerns about the frustrations Spurs have suffered against opponents that sit back and deny them space to sprint into.

As recently as February, Burnley have shown a propensity to execute this game plan against Conte's Tottenham. However, if both Mee and Tarkowski fail to overcome their fitness concerns, the Clarets do not pose quite the same obdurate opponent.

Prediction: Tottenham 2-0 Burnley