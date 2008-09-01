Tottenham Hotspur travel to a struggling Burnley side on Sunday afternoon yet to fully click into gear under Antonio Conte.

The Italian tactician suffered a shock 3-2 defeat against the Clarets for his first game as a defending Premier League champion while in charge of Chelsea in 2017.

Spurs were on the end of an even greater surprise in midweek, losing to Slovenia's NS Mura with a much-changed side that did little to earn another starting berth any time soon.

Here's the XI Conte may select to avoid any such upset.

Tottenham predicted lineup vs Burnley - Premier League

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

Hugo Lloris (GK) - While hardly in the midst of a stinking shot-stopping streak, Lloris is averaging his lowest save percentage since his third season at the club in 2014.



Japhet Tanganga (CB) - The Spurs academy graduate has some sizeable shoes to fill while reigning Serie A defender of the season Cristian Romero is sidelined with injury.



Eric Dier (CB) - Amid the changing personnel in Tottenham's dugout, Dier has conspired to start every Premier League fixture so far.



Ben Davies (CB) - Despite the brevity of Conte's embryonic reign at Tottenham, Davies has already started more league games under the Italian coach compared to his predecessor, Nuno Espirito Santo.

2. Midfielders & wingbacks

Emerson Royal (RWB) - Yet to score or provide a Premier League assist, the summer signing hasn't exactly bolstered an attack so blunt only Norwich have scored fewer.



Pierre Emile Hojbjerg (CM) - One of the few players that come close to matching the seething intensity Conte boils up, Hojbjerg admitted his overriding emotion when scoring Tottenham's equaliser against Leeds was annoyance after their first half performance.



Harry Winks (CM) - Emboldened by his absence from the midweek fiasco, Winks may have snuck into a second consecutive league start.



Sergio Reguilon (LWB) - Tottenham's Spanish fullback candidly admitted that Conte's gruelling training schedule over the international break made for 'one of the worst weeks of my life', but it did precede his first Spurs goal.

3. Forwards

Lucas Moura (RW) - Only Wilfried Zaha has won more fouls in this season's Premier League than Tottenham's Brazilian, who earned the free kick that led to the winner in their last domestic outing.



Harry Kane (ST) - Still rotting away on one Premier League goal (and as many assists) all term, Kane can take solace from a goal or assist in each of his last six meetings with the Clarets.



Son Heung-min (LW) - With four of Tottenham's 11 league goals to his name this season, only three clubs in England's top flight are more dependent on one player for scoring in the current campaign.