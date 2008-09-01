The winner of the PFA Vertu Motors Championship Fans' Player of the Month - August

Burnley midfielder Josh Brownhill has been voted the PFA Vertu Motors Championship Fans' Player of the Month for August.

The 26-year-old enjoyed a stellar first month back in the Championship following the Clarets' relegation from the Premier League in May.

Brownhill opened August with Burnley's solitary goal in a 1-1 draw at home to Luton Town before putting in impressive, if ultimately fruitless, performances in their 1-0 loss at Watford and 1-1 draw with Hull City.

He then scored the opening goal in a thrilling 3-3 draw with Blackpool at Turf Moor and went on to round off August in style.

Brownhill grabbed two goals and an assist as Burnley romped to a 5-1 win at Wigan Athletic before dominating the midfield in the Clarets' 2-0 victory at home to Millwall.

Six players were nominated for the award, with Brownhill edging it with 27% of votes. Norwich City forward Josh Sargent finished in second with 21%, and Hull City striker Oscar Estupinan came third with 15%.

Queens Park Rangers playmaker Ilias Chair (14%), Sunderland striker Ross Stewart (13%) and Sheffield United centre-back Anel Ahmedhodzic (10%) were also on the final six-man shortlist for the award.

