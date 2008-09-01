The nominees for December's Premier League player of the month award

The Premier League have announced the eight nominees for the December player of the month award, with Manchester United duo Bruno Fernandes and Marcus Rashford joining Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Man City's John Stones in contention.

Fernandes won the award last month and only stepped up his impressive form throughout a December that saw United set their title credentials in stone. He registered three goals and four assists, and is likely to be right up there in the voting again this time around.

He's joined by his teammate Rashford, who netted four times, as well as City's Stones, who has re-emerged from the cold to become a key player again for Pep Guardiola.

Liverool struggled in December despite Salah's best efforts. The Egyptian scored five times in his six appearances, instrumenting wins over Wolves and Tottenham, before the Reds tailed off towards the end of the month,

Aston Villa duo Emiliano Martinez and Anwar El Ghazi are nominated after helping Dean Smith's side to an undefeated December. El Ghazi only made his first start of the season in the West Midlands Derby against Wolves, but made up for lost time as he netted the winning goal.

Good luck, lads! ?



Anwar El Ghazi and @EmiMartinezz1 have been nominated for the Premier League's December Player of the Month award, and you can ???? ???! ? — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) January 8, 2021

He would score four more before the turn of the year and became integral to a Villa side with European football in their sights.

Martinez, at the other end of the pitch, ket four clean sheets in five appearances.

Burnley are slowly beginning to look like Burnley again now they have their captain back and lost just once last month with Ben Mee in the middle of it all. He's joined by West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek, who has played every minute for the Irons next season as they too keep a close eye on the European spots.

You can vote for your player of the month via the Premier League website.