The Newcastle United Lineup That Should Start Against Burnley

Newcastle United host Burnley on Saturday in the Premier League, and their lineup could receive a big boost.

Star winger Allan Saint-Maximin has become so influential to Steve Bruce's Newcastle side since his arrival in the summer of 2019. The Frenchman likes to use his skill and pace to take defenders on, and leap over their lunging challenges.

Following a foot injury against Brighton, Saint-Maximin was sidelined for Newcastle's 1-1 draw with Tottenham last weekend. However, the 23-year-old could be set to make his return on Saturday when Newcastle host Burnley.

Here's the lineup that Bruce should go with.

1. Goalkeepers and Defenders

Karl Darlow (GK) - The goalkeeper was named man of the match against Tottenham last weekend, continuing to fill in for the injured Martin Dubravka. Darlow made 11 saves, the most in a Premier League match since 2013.



Javi Manquillo (RB) - The former Liverpool defender has started in all three of Newcastle's Premier League games this season, as well as two Carabao Cup fixtures.



Jamaal Lascelles (CB) - The Newcastle skipper has been at the heart of the backline since the club's return to the Premier League in 2017, and has featured in all of Newcastle's Premier League games so far this season.



Federico Fernandez (CB) - The 31-year-old has played all three of Newcastle's Premier League fixtures this season. He'll be in.



Jamal Lewis (LB) - The summer signing from Norwich City is an exciting piece of business for Newcastle fans. The left-back was on the bench for the match against Tottenham due to injury, but should be fit to face Burnley.

2. Midfielders

Jeff Henrick (RM) - Although Hendrick usually occupies a role in central midfield, the 28-year-old can also play his part on the right side of a middle-four. This could see him slot into a 4-4-2 against his former side.



Jonjo Shelvey (CM) - Fresh off the back of a spectacular strike to give Newcastle a late equaliser against Newport County in the Carabao Cup in midweek, Shelvey is a key unit in Bruce's midfield.



Isaac Hayden (CM) - The former Arsenal academy midfielder provides a defensive outlet in the heart of Newcastle's 4-4-2 system, allowing Shelvey to get forward and put his attacking ability to good use.



Allan Saint-Maximin (LM) - The return of the Frenchman could give Newcastle a much-needed lift ahead of the game against Burnley. Fans are demanding better performances, and there's nothing more exciting than the winger in full-flow.

3. Forwards

Joelinton (ST) - Even though the striker has failed to live up to his £40m price-tag during his time at Newcastle, Bruce has paired the Brazilian with Wilson as an attacking duo. With the pair starting together against Tottenham, it is likely that the same will happen against Burnley.



Wilson (ST) - The summer arrival from Bournemouth has already netted two Premier League goals in three games this season. Wilson could come off well in a partnership with a fellow striker, since hold-up play was a big part of his game with the Cherries.