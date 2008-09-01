The Manchester City lineup that should start against Burnley

Manchester City face an away trip to Burnley on Wednesday evening, where three points is a must in order to stay top of the league ahead of a clash with Liverpool at the weekend.

After a slow start to the season where everyone seemingly forgot about the threat they pose, City have bounced back strong and find themselves three points cleat at the top of the Premier League, and hold a game in hand over second-placed Manchester United.

As exciting as it may be to the Cityzens to be back at the top and ahead of both United and Liverpool, Pep Guardiola's side cannot get carried away. Burnley are capable of causing an upset at home, rather than at the Etihad where their record is astonishingly poor. One bad result is enough to make or derail a run of form this season.

Here's how City could start the game.

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Unbeatable | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Ederson (GK) - It was an admittedly easy clean sheet for Ederson against Sheffield United last time out, but there's no denying his importance.



Kyle Walker (RB) - Walker plays an important role as the experienced head in an otherwise rather youthful back line for City. His attacking qualities are also key.



John Stones (CB) - Stones dropped out against Sheffield United but could return against Burnley, although he may have a different partner at the back...



Aymeric Laporte (CB) - With Liverpool coming up at the weekend, it could well be Ruben Dias' turn for a rest, with Laporte starting a second game in a row.



Oleksandr Zinchenko (LB) - Zinchenko put in a decent enough shift at the weekend, and will likely continue here with Joao Cancelo rested ahead of the mammoth clash with the Reds on Sunday.

2. Midfielders

Gundogan is in fine form this season | Pool/Getty Images

Rodri (DM) - Rodri was also rested against Sheffield United but will likely resume his role in the XI in order to keep Fernandinho fresh.



Ilkay Gundogan (CM) - Gundogan has stepped up massively this season. The German provides City with bite and goal scoring threat from midfield; again key in a fixture such as Burnley away.



Bernardo Silva (CM) - Silva relished being deployed in the central role against Sheffield United and pulled the strings for his side. Keen to get on the ball and create chances galore, the fixture poses a good chance to get his contribution numbers up for the season.

3. Forwards

Mahrez bagged three against Burnley in November | Pool/Getty Images

Riyad Mahrez (RW) - Mahrez bagged a hat-trick during City's 5-0 demolition of Burnley in the reverse fixture this season, thus is recalled to the XI for this one.



Gabriel Jesus (ST) - Jesus' early winning goal against Sheffield United can only do him the world of good as he looks to find some consistency after an injury-hit season.



Raheem Sterling (LW) - Sterling has managed ten goal contributions so far this season and can use the fixture against Burnley as a solid warm-up to psyche himself up for the weekend's clash against his former employers.