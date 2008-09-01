The Leicester lineup that should start against Burnley

Leicester could go a long way to silencing their doubters with a good result against Burnley on Wednesday night.

The game comes six days removed from their being dumped out of the Europa League by Slavia Prague, and just over 72 hours after Arsenal bested them 3-1 at the King Power Stadium. Brendan Rodgers will be desperate to get back to winning ways. There is just one problem - the Foxes' apocalyptic injury list.

Hot take following a dark day for Brendan Rodgers' Foxxxes. https://t.co/4KAnDcCikS — matt (@matthewOCS) February 28, 2021

Leicester are without, deep breath, Harvey Barnes, James Maddison, Ayoze Perez, James Justin, Wes Morgan, Dennis Praet and Wesley Fofana for their trip to Turf Moor, while Jonny Evans is also a doubt with a calf problem.

With so many injuries to contend with, and the games continuing to come thick and fast over the coming weeks, Foxes fans have been having a go at sticking their remaining players into various formations over the past few days - as have we.

Here is the starting XI we selected, shaped up in the 3-4-2-1 that Leicester have used at times this season...

1. Goalkeeper & defenders

It's time for Fuchs to return to the fray | NICK POTTS/Getty Images

Kasper Schmeichel (GK) - Schmeichel has not missed a single Premier League game this season and we do not expect this to change against Burnley.



Daniel Amartey (CB) - Amartey is a pretty solid defender but on the ball, he is a bomb scare. Best to cover his shortcomings by hiding him away in a back three.



Caglar Soyuncu (CB) - The Turkish brute is perfectly suited to an intense battle with a physical frontline. He will be relishing locking horns with former Fox Chris Wood on Wednesday.



Christian Fuchs (CB) - Although he no longer has the legs to function as a flying full-back, Fuchs still reads the game well. The vast majority of his playing time this season has been as part of a back three.

2. Wing-backs & midfielders

Tielemans scored in Leicester's last game against Arsenal | Pool/Getty Images

Timothy Castagne (RWB) - At the start of the season, many people questioned whether Leicester really needed Castagne. He has done well to prove his doubters wrong so far, impressing with some dynamic performances.



Wilfred Ndidi (CM) - Ndidi is key to making Leicester tick and they sorely missed his incredibly ball recovery skills when he spent some time on the sidelines recently.



Youri Tielemans (CM) - Leicester will likely enjoy a lot of possession against Burnley. Therefore, while it is tempting to give Tielemans a rest, he needs to start to give the Foxes the best possible chance of breaking down the Clarets' low block.



Luke Thomas (LWB) - Thomas has been rather thrown in at the deep end recently but he has risen to the challenge. Having a natural left-footer capable of swinging in early crosses will be a big asset for the Foxes on Wednesday.

3. Forwards

Pereira has been playing in a more advanced roles recently | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Ricardo Pereira (RW) - Since returning from an ACL injury, Pereira has shown glimpses of the player that won the Foxes' player of the year award in 2019. He has also, rather excitingly, been used in a more advanced role on occasion, to make the most of his offensive gifts.



Jamie Vardy (ST) - Particularly by his own remarkable standards, Vardy is on a poor run of scoring form. He has only netted once in his last nine Premier League games, meaning he will be desperate to bag against Burnley.



Marc Albrighton (LW) - Cengiz Under has had a few chances to impress now and has failed to grab his opportunity. As a result, Albrighton is likely to start over him.