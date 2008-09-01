The Leicester Lineup That Should Start Against Burnley

Leicester made light work of newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion on the opening weekend of the 2020/21 Premier League season, running out 3-0 winners.

After a stuttering end to the 2019/20 campaign, which saw them stumble out of the top four, the routine win over West Brom was the perfect way to kick off the new season. Oh, and the new signing got himself on the scoresheet as well, which is always a positive.

Next up for Brendan Rodgers' men is a home clash with Burnley - who have yet to play a game in 2020/21. With Rodgers' men looking to build on their three points against the Baggies, we take a look at the lineup that should start against Burnley on Sunday...

1. Goalkeeper & Defenders

Kasper Schmeichel (GK) - A fixture in this Leicester side, Schmeichel began the 2020/21 campaign with a clean sheet and will be looking to pick up another on Sunday. The shot-stopper will need to be alert and commanding however, as the Clarets pose a real threat from set pieces.



Timothy Castagne (RB) - Not a bad debut, eh? Timmy Chestnuts grabbed himself a debut goal when he opened the scoring against West Brom, but he will face a very different test against Burnley, with the likes of Dwight McNeil expected to test him defensively in the wide areas. He will need to communicate well with those around him to ensure overloads aren't created.



Caglar Soyuncu (CB) - After missing the end of the 2019/20 season, Soyuncu returned against West Brom. As the natural centre-back in the team, he will need to be authoritative and lead by example in order to deal with the threat posed by the likes of Chris Wood.



Wilfred Ndidi (CB) - Due to the Foxes' slight centre-back crisis, Ndidi operated in the middle on the opening weekend and we expect him to keep his place - even though Wes Morgan has now returned to training. He filled in well last time out, but he is much more effective at the base of the midfield. When's that new centre-back coming, Brendan?



James Justin (LB) - While Leicester have undoubtedly missed Ricardo Pereira, Justin has benefited from the regular game time he has received during the Portuguese's absence. He looked shaky when deployed as a left-back last time out, and will be looking to put in a more assured display on Sunday.

2. Midfielders

Nampalys Mendy (CM) - With Ndidi operating in defence last time out, Mendy was tasked with performing the...well, Ndidi role - and he did so. Sharp in the tackle and playing an important role in maintaining the pressure on their opponents. Mendy did more than enough to keep his place in the side.



Youri Tielemans (CM) - Playing intricate and incisive passes when on the ball while also doing the hard work when out of possession, Tielemans helped the Foxes dominate the midfield against the Baggies. His ability to constantly know where to find space makes him a very tricky customer to defend against.



James Maddison (CAM) - Maddison made his return against West Brom, coming on to feature in the final 15 minutes. Will Rodgers opt to go with him from the start on Sunday? He's admitted he isn't keen to rush any players back and while we don't expect him to play the full 90 minutes, a run out from the start is on the cards. The Foxes are a much better team with him in the side, drifting into pockets of space and using his vision to play clever passes through the lines.

3. Forwards

Ayoze Perez (RW) - Didn't enjoy his finest game against West Brom – in fact, Perez didn't last the whole match as he was substituted before 70 minutes. We still expect him to keep hold of his place in the team, particularly because he could greatly benefit from the return of Maddison.



Harvey Barnes (LW) - Barnes made a number of intelligent runs against West Brom...but wasted a number of promising opportunities to score. Rodgers will be hoping for a bit more composure from the hugely talented Barnes against Burnley.



Jamie Vardy (ST) - Two goals on the opening weekend of the season isn't exactly a bad way to start your defence of the Premier League Golden Boot, is it? Vardy may have grabbed himself a brace against West Brom, but it was his work rate and willingness to make runs for teammates that was particularly impressive.