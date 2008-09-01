Shopping trolley needs a refill

So, the Premier League is back; did it ever take a break?

For Burnley, the recommencement of hostilities was deferred for a week due to the scheduled opening fixture at home to Manchester United, being postponed until a future date which is more to the visitors’ liking.

In the absence of any actual football to occupy their minds, supporters have instead peppered social media with their vision of how the club should be run. The overwhelming majority of these take the position of blaming Mike Garlick and Head of Recruitment Mike Rigg, for stymying the club’s progress by failing to replenish the playing squad.

It is undeniable that Burnley are infuriatingly sluggish in the transfer market. Whilst clubs of a similar size are dashing around and filling up their trollies; Burnley are to be found listlessly wandering around the fruit and veg aisles clutching an empty basket.

For supporters such parsimony is massively infuriating. At the conclusion of last season Burnley were the tenth best team in the land. But rather than use this as a springboard towards even greater achievement, the perception is that such a placement is merely a welcome bonus to the overarching aim of survival in the Premier League.

Whist in no way being an apologist for the actions of the Burnley board, there may be other elements at work; perhaps targeted players are unwilling to join, other clubs undoubtedly pay higher wages; they would be playing for a manager who rarely rotates his squad and thus Burnley may offer only a prolonged spell of bench-warming.

In addition, one doesn’t have to look too far down the road to become aware of what can happen when hubris propels a club to fly too close to the Sun. The long-term sustainability of the club is Mike Garlick’s prime responsibility.

So where does that leave us as the season gets underway? It would seem that the club is pinning a great deal of their hopes on the coaching genius of Sean Dyche and his ability to wring every last drop of football from his players. So far it has proved successful, but with an ageing and currently injury-ravaged squad, the worry is that the point at which this becomes unsustainable is approaching at greater speed.

Then there is the ever-present prospect of other so-called “bigger” clubs making covetous overtures in the direction of Burnley’s star players. At present it would seem that James Tarkowski is being targeted by West Ham.

Despite their metropolitan post code, I would ask in what parallel universe are West Ham a bigger club than Burnley?

West Ham are the epitome of a club whose pretensions outweigh their achievements. Desperate to distance themselves from the working class support base, they inhabit a soulless bowl of a stadium befitting of a club whose soul has been surrendered in pursuit of a social status which has always, and will always, be beyond their reach.

In an era when the going rate for a half-decent centre back starts at over £40 million, their derisory offer of £31 million for Tarkowski has rightly been treated with contempt by the Clarets.

I would be disappointed should Tarkowski leave; but then I was disappointed when Michael Keane and Jason Shackell left, but Burnley not only survived their loss, but improved without them.

And so to the football itself; a tough assignment away to Leicester City televised by the BBC in the time slot usually occupied by the Antiques Roadshow.

Despite taking an early lead thanks to Chris Wood muscling his way onto Charlie Taylor’s far post cross, Burnley were clearly second best throughout the game. That said, three of Leicester’s four goals were preventable, perhaps a sign that Burnley’s defence is not yet quite in full working order.

Not that Jimmy Dunne can be held responsible for those shortcomings. The young defender gave an assured and committed performance on his Premier League debut and his headed goal sparked hopes of possibly escaping with a point, until Praet’s thunderous strike quashed all such notions.

Nevertheless, there was enough in Burnley’s general play to give rise for some optimism, they remained competitive and at no time did they lose their shape, but if this season is to be measured as a success, then Burnley will need to re-stock their shelves before the transfer window slams shut.