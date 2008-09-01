Sheffield United confirm positive coronavirus tests with Burnley game set to go ahead

Sheffield United have confirmed a number of positive coronavirus tests just hours before their trip to Burnley, although the game will still go ahead.

The news comes just one day after Everton vs. Manchester City was cancelled when the away side received several positive COVID-19 tests themselves.

The Blades announced the worrying development in a statement posted on the club's official website.

"Sheffield United can confirm the club recorded a number of positive coronavirus tests after the latest round of testing," it began.

"Due to medical confidentiality the club will not be revealing the names of those who have been affected. The individuals who have tested positive have now entered into a period of self-isolation in accordance with Premier League and Government guidelines.

"Earlier today, the Premier League confirmed 18 positive coronavirus tests - the highest figure of the season so far. Everyone at Sheffield United would like to extend our best wishes to our colleagues and wish them a speedy recovery."

✍️? "Whilst Everton will always have public safety uppermost, we will be requesting full disclosure of all the information that Manchester City provided to the Premier League so the Club can be clear on why this decision was taken." — 90min (@90min_Football) December 29, 2020

Chris Wilder's side are scheduled to face Burnley later today and that game is set to go ahead. The match sees 17th take on 20th and the result could have major implications in the relegation picture.

In the latest round of coronavirus screening, covering the period of 21-27 December, Premier League clubs returned 18 positive tests. This is the highest number since mass testing began back in the summer. Lower down the footballing pyramid, coronavirus has also been affecting the fixture list.

In League One, seven of Tuesday's 12 scheduled fixtures have been postponed, while games have also been lost in the Championship and League Two. Non-league has also been decimated with nearly every division below the National League forced into an indefinite pause due to the pandemic.