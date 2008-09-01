Sergio Aguero & Bruno Fernandes Among the Hot Picks for Fantasy Premier League GW30+

So, we've sampled a fair bit of the Bundesliga, a few games here and there from La Liga and the Coppa Italia, and a ridiculous amount of the Belarusian Premier League. But finally, the return of the Premier League is upon us.





That means those of us with the fantasy bug can start drafting and redrafting our teams ahead of the first fixtures on Wednesday night.





There's just one small problem: the form book has gone completely out of the window. Aside from the behind closed doors friendlies played in the last week or so, there's been little opportunity to do any worthwhile scouting.





But we're going to give it a shot here anyway. If you need more info on the state of play ahead of the restart, click here.





Dean Henderson Eyeing Double Gameweek, Steer Clear of Nick Pope





Henderson has away games against Aston Villa and Newcastle on the horizon

Sheffield United, feel-good story of the year, etc etc.





But do you know who doesn't deserve the 'etc etc' treatment? Dean Henderson. Because he's earned fantasy managers more points than they ever could have expected at the start of the season.





With ten clean sheets so far, the former England Under-21 international is behind only one goalkeeper - who we'll get to in a second - for total points scored, and could jump to the top of the pile with healthy returns against Aston Villa and Newcastle in gameweek 30+.





On the other hand, Nick Pope - the aforementioned top goalie - has a trip to the Etihad to look forward to on Monday.





The 28-year-old does have four shutouts in his last six games, but also has to face Liverpool and Wolves alongside a number of other tricky teams before the season ends.





Matt Doherty a Smart Investment, Lord Lundstram a Risk





Doherty scored at Tottenham back in March

Wolves have some great point-scoring options in defence, and Matt Doherty is probably the pick of the bunch.





The Irishman is more of a winger than a full back, and his numbers in the attacking third add up well. He's already matched his tally last season for goals scored, and is only two shy of his assist record from 2018/19.





The Wanderers will feel confident about their run-in, with the final day clash against Chelsea the only fixture in which they'll be regarded as the underdogs, so expect Doherty to chip in with both attacking and defensive contributions before the last round of games.





Back to Sheffield United, and in particular John Lundstram.





Classed as a defender in the game when really he's a buccaneering box to box midfielder, the Everton youth product has seen his game time drop since Sander Berge was signed in January.





He's been transferred into over 130,000 teams recently, but just be wary of the risk that poses. At £4.9 it may seem like a calculated one, but no one ever derives any pleasure from seeing one of their starting XI manage just one point.





Get on the Bruno Fernandes Bandwagon, Jack Grealish Tainted by Tough Run-In





Fernandes has made a lightning fast start to his United career

Manchester United have got a class player on their hands with Bruno Fernandes, and that's just going off his fantasy numbers.





The Portugal international averages 7.6 points a game so far following his January arrival and he should pick up another top haul against a leaky Tottenham side on Friday night.





You won't save too much on his £8.6 price tag, but he'll prove to be worth the investment.





Whenever Aston Villa do anything good, Jack Grealish is usually at the forefront. He's their best player by a mile and undoubtedly their biggest goal threat. Yes, that's right, even more so than Wesley and Anwar El Ghazi.





But before you join the many who are flocking to sign him ahead of the restart, just take a quick look at the Villans' run-in.





Yep, they've still got to face Chelsea, Wolves, Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal. Trips to Newcastle and West Ham are hardly gimmes, either.





Sergio Aguero Double Gameweek, DCL's Purple Patch Probably Over





The hiatus came at the worst possible time for Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Yes, there's every chance that Pep Guardiola goes full Pep and rests Sergio Aguero for one of Manchester City's games in the upcoming gameweek, but c'mon. It's Sergio Aguero. He's going to score at some point.





And when you factor in that City are playing Arsenal and Burnley - both at home - it makes the proposition even more tempting.





City do have tougher fixtures against Chelsea and Liverpool on the horizon, but the Argentina international only needs one chance to score.





On the other hand, there's Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who was in the form of his life before lockdown began.





Spearheading Carlo Ancelotti's attack, the 23-year-old had netted five goals in seven appearances for Everton, with his total tally of 13 being his best ever return for a season. You have to feel for the lad.





Unfortunately, a trip to Anfield for the Merseyside derby doesn't stink of points, while remaining fixtures against Leicester, Tottenham, Wolves and Sheffield United will likely be tough for the Toffees.





For more from Jude Summerfield, follow him on Twitter!



