Sean Dyche signs new long-term Burnley contract

Burnley have announced that manager Sean Dyche has signed a new four-year contract until the end of the 2024/25 season.

Dyche was appointed by Burnley in 2012 and his new deal promises to take him well past 10 years at Turf Moor. During that time, he has established the club in the Premier League and even led the Clarets into Europe in 2018 for the first time in over 50 years.

“It is nice to be able to get this deal completed and now look towards the future of this football club, and its constant evolution,” Dyche told the club’s official website.

“I have a strong affinity with the area and our supporters after so many years here and I look forward to putting in the hard work needed to keep the club moving in the right direction.

“It was an important summer for us to add talent and depth to the team, but the work doesn’t stop there. As a club we’re about developing and improving players and the environment we foster here is so important to that.

“I am looking forward to continuing to develop that environment, work with a great group of players and coaches and to build on the positive relationship with our new ownership headed up by Alan [Pace, chairman].”

Dyche was a target for Crystal Palace during the spring and early before they eventually turned to Patrick Vieira. 90min revealed in June that initial terms were agreed on a new contract after receiving assurances from the Burnley hierarchy over transfer funds and spending.

Assistant manager Ian Woan has joined Dyche in committing his future to Burnley, also penning a new contract.

