Sean Dyche parts company with Burnley

Sean Dyche has left Burnley after almost a decade in charge at Turf Moor.

The Clarets are currently in the Premier League relegation zone, four points adrift of 17th-placed Everton with eight games left to play.

Their last result was a damaging 2-0 defeat to fellow strugglers Norwich City. Before that, they had picked up a significant victory over Everton, though this was one of just four wins all season.

90min broke the news on Friday morning that Dyche would be leaving the club, with Burnley subsequently confirming his departure with a statement on their official website.

"Burnley Football Club can confirm the Club has parted company with manager Sean Dyche, assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer.

"Dyche was the longest-serving manager in the Premier League, having been in charge of the Clarets for nine-and-a-half years, overseeing a period which will go down as one of the most successful in the Club’s history."

"During this time, the team was promoted twice from the Championship, achieved two top-half Premier League finishes and qualified for Europe for the first time in 51 years."

90min understands that Dyche and the club's new American owners have been locked in talks over their respective futures since the summer - and the long-serving 50-year-old has decided that his vision does not align with Burnley's.

Chairman Alan Pace added: “Firstly, we would like to place on record our sincere thanks to Sean and his staff for their achievements at the Club over the last decade.

“During his time at Turf Moor, Sean has been a credit both on and off the pitch, respected by players, staff, supporters, and the wider football community.

“However, results this season have been disappointing and, while this was an incredibly difficult decision, with eight crucial games of the campaign remaining, we feel a change is needed to give the squad the best possible chance of retaining its Premier League status.

“The process of replacing Sean has begun and further announcements will be made to supporters in due course.“

Dyche leaves as the most successful manager in Burnley's modern history. He guided the Clarets to two promotions and even took them as high as seventh in the Premier League, giving their fans a rare – and ultimately fleeting – taste of European football.