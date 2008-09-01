Sean Dyche Considering Burnley Departure Due to Behind the Scenes Frustrations

Sean Dyche is contemplating leaving Burnley at the end of the season due to his irreparable relationship with chairman Mike Garlick.





Dyche has worked wonders since taking the Turf Moore hot seat in 2012, earning two promotions to the Premier League, while latterly establishing the Clarets as a competitive top-flight side.





However, the club's situation with player contracts has been a source of frustration, with Jeff Hendrick poised to leave Turf Moore at the end of June when his deal expires.





According to the Daily Mail, that frustration has been furthered after being told that there will be little in the way of funds available for new additions when the transfer window opens next month.





Dyche was only able to name seven substitutes during Burnley's 5-0 defeat to Manchester City on Monday evening, two of which were goalkeepers.





The Burnley manager still has two years remaining on his current contract, but he could depart prematurely if he remains dissatisfied with the situation at the club.





The Mail report that the Burnley team are in the picture regarding Dyche's feelings, and his potential exit would leave players 'devastated'.





The Clarets are starting to discuss arrangements for such a scenario, with Bristol City manager Lee Johnson and former Manchester City boss Mark Hughes pencilled in as possible replacements.





Johnson has been with Bristol since 2016, and has his side challenging for a playoff place this season. The longevity he has enjoyed at Ashton Gate and stability he has brought are not dissimilar to that of Dyche at Burnley.





Dyche did not hold back in his criticism of the club's handling of player contracts following his side's defeat to Man City.





"These situations didn't need to occur. That is something the chairman and the board must learn from," the 48-year-old said, via BBC Sport.





"The Covid crisis has not been helpful for sure but it's not been the cover story because I've been talking about this for 18 months."





Phil Bardsley has since signed a new contract, but Hendrick will leave the club on a free at the end of the month, with Milan suprisingly linked with a move for the midfielder.



