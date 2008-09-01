Sean Dyche agrees terms on new Burnley contract

Exclusive - Burnley manager Sean Dyche has agreed terms on a new contract to stay at Turf Moor next season and beyond after receiving assurances from the club over transfer spending.

Burnley have generally been very frugal in the transfer market in recent years, which makes the job Dyche has done to keep them competitive in the Premier League, achieving top half finishes in both 2017/18 and 2019/20, even more remarkable.

But it has been a major source of frustration for a manager keen to take the club to that next level more consistently. 90min understands that he thinks Burnley have the potential to be a more regular top 10 Premier League side but must start being more competitive in the market.

The 49-year-old could even have left Burnley this summer and has been of long-term interest to Crystal Palace, now manager-less following Roy Hodgson’s recent departure.

Dyche will stay at Burnley despite interest from Crystal Palace | Alex Livesey/Getty Images

However, things have changed for Dyche and Burnley since a £200m takeover from American firm ALK Capital in December. ALK managing partner Alan Pace has since taken over as chairman and a source close to the situation has confirmed the new owners intend to spend this summer.

As a result of the promise he will be backed in the market, Dyche has been convinced to commit his future to the Clarets and 90min can reveal that a new contract has been agreed. The club hope he will make it official by putting pen to paper in the coming week.

90min understands the club has always been keen for Dyche to stay and Pace has also previously spoken publicly about wanting to support the manager as best he can.

“I think we can support [Dyche] in the way he would like to be supported and we can look at that future together and say that future is a very long-lasting one,” the American businessman told Sky Sports last month as he laid out some of his vision for Burnley.

Burnley's owners are prepared to back Dyche in the transfer market | Marc Atkins/Getty Images

“The proof is in the pudding and we will need to deliver on that but I'm very confident that when we put our heads together we will be fine.”

