Sean Dyche Accepts Premier League Returning on 12 June as a 'Professional Challenge'

Sean Dyche has said that he accepts the proposal of the Premier League’s return in June, citing it as ‘the challenge’ for the players.





The Premier League is being poised for a return to action on 12 June, almost three months to the day since it was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic. With English football potentially weeks away from resuming, the Burnley manager gave his thoughts on the situation.





Burnley FC's Sean Dyche.

Speaking to ESPN, Dyche said: "If it's three and a half weeks to get as fit, ready and motivated as you can, that's the challenge. Do you think Jürgen Klopp and his Liverpool players aren't motivated? I bet they are motivated to get on with the job and get this season done.”





The Premier League was suspended on 13 March, after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for Covid-19. Following the league’s first round of mass testing, six positive tests were received from three different clubs.





Despite half a dozen more coronavirus cases in the league – including Watford defender Adrian Mariappa and Dyche’s assistant manager, Ian Woan – plans are continuing for the resumption of English football in ‘Project Restart’. Fixtures could be played from 12 June, which is less than three weeks away.





Watford FC's Adrian Mariappa, who tested positive for Covid-19.

Dyche added: “I think it's a challenge of being a professional. We are professional people in a professional environment. There are extenuating circumstances, so there will be different measures, but it's just the way it goes."





Burnley are tenth in the table, six points off the Europa League spots. The Clarets were unbeaten in their last seven games before the league’s suspension, including two clean sheets in their last trio of fixtures.





Burnley celebrate a goal.

Dyche went on to say: “If we have to play in three and a half weeks, that's the way it goes. Is it perfect? No. Is it ideal? No. Is it a reality that, in the present circumstances, it may have to be the case? Yes, so there it goes.”





