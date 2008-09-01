Ryan Christie Wanted by Ligue 1 Side Nice as Interest Grows for Celtic Star

Lique 1 side Nice have joined the race to secure the signature of Celtic's Ryan Christie.

The Scotland international has attracted a whole host of admirers recently with Premier League duo Burnley and Newcastle also understood to be keeping tabs on the 25-year-old.

Christie has caught the eye of a number of sides | Mark Runnacles/Getty Images

With Christie's current deal set to expire in 2022 and no news of an agreed contract extension in the offing, the Scottish Sun report that French outfit Nice are the latest side to lodge an interest in the playmaker after the club sent a scouting team to Scotland to cast an eye over his performances.

Nice currently value Christie at £10m, however, with just over 18 months left on the Scot's current deal they're hoping to negotiate a cut-price fee in the January transfer window.

Since joining the Hoops from Inverness Caledonian Thistle, Christie has taken the long route to success for the Scottish champions.

The midfielder was immediately sent back to the Jags on loan having signed for Celtic in September 2015, and would be shipped out on loan to Aberdeen in both of the following two campaigns.

Having impressed during his time at Pittodrie, the Scotland international was afforded his chance in the Celtic first team and he took the opportunity with both hands. The midfield man has gone on to make 105 appearances for Neil Lennon's side, scoring 35 goals.

Christie's goals have been invaluable to Celtic's title tilts | Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

As yet Celtic's valuation of their goalscoring midfielder remains unclear, however, the Hoops are said to be unwilling to negotiate a price unless Christie refuses any offer of a new deal.

With both Newcastle and Burnley also keen on acquiring the Scot's services, Celtic may well become resigned to losing the former Aberdeen man if a contract extension isn't agreed in the near future.

Both Sean Dyche and Steve Bruce's side have struggled in front of goal in recent years, and the addition of a prolific midfielder like Christie would undoubtedly be a huge boost to their respective squads.