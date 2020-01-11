Riyad Mahrez & Richarlison Among the Hot Picks for Fantasy Premier League GW23

If you're not already on the Fantasy Premier League (FPL from now on) hype train,​ you've probably missed the boat I'm afraid.

But if you're reading this article, you probably are aboard and desperate to know how to rev things up heading into another riveting round of fixtures. Last weekend saw players average a healthy 57 points, with top banana going to one manager who had a whirlwind week - notching a blistering 139 points.

So who can help you? Who are the players you need for all conquering glory this weekend? Quick, grab your spectacles, we're about to reveal all!

Begin...

Alisson the Banker, Pope the No Hoper

Without wanting to state the bleedingly obvious, Liverpool are quite good at football. They always find a way to score more than their opponents, have some pretty talented players and know how to keep the ball out of their net. That's very good, actually.

So for those reasons and those reasons alone, it's time to get Alisson between the sticks, even if this weekend does present a huge clash with ​Manchester United at Anfield. Six clean sheets in a row tells you that's a pretty good idea, and with Red Devils hitman Marcus Rashford struggling for fitness, you're a brave soul to bet against the Reds making it seven.

On the flip side, Burnley are a funny old team. Sometimes they are good, sometimes they are great and sometimes they are bloody awful. The latter has applied too often of late, meaning this weekend's clash with Leicester - despite Wilfred Ndidi's absence in the heart of midfield - looks less than appetising.

So, get Nick Pope out while you can - or at least relegate him to the bench ahead of a tough run of games.

Dunk in Arrivals, Doherty in Departures

Last weekend saw Brighton slip to a disappointing defeat away at Everton, thanks to a solitary goal from Richarlison. But that shouldn't stop you from recognising potential when you see it, and in Lewis Dunk, there's plenty of FPL potential.

The Seagulls have a run of seven games without facing a side from the 'big six', starting with the visit of last weekend's whipping boys Aston Villa to the Amex. At £4.8m, he's a great cheap option and could be one to provide you with valuable clean sheets over the couple of months.

Wolves, meanwhile, don't have such a favourable run of fixtures coming up, as they have Liverpool, Manchester United and Leicester in their crosshairs. Add that nugget of information to the fact they are facing Danny Ings - the most in-form striker in the league - this weekend and you think, hmm, trouble. Trouble for, say, Matt Doherty?

Richarlison & Mahrez Hot Picks, Dele the Ice Cube

Since Carlo Ancelotti arrived at Everton, things have picked up. The Toffees look better going forward, look like they may actually know how to defend and look like they have a player ready to fire. That player is Richarlison. Two goals and an assist in his last three is pretty tasty form, and West Ham, who Everton love to beat, await this weekend.

But why have one option to choose from, when you can have two? Enter, ​Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian absolutely tore Aston Villa to shreds last weekend, making him almost impossible to drop for ​Manchester City's clash with Crystal Palace at the Etihad. Captain material, perhaps?

We are sure of one thing at 90min towers, and that's bringing you the news that Dele Alli's goalscoring bubble has burst. It did seem a little too good to be true, so if you haven't got rid already, we suggest you do - before resurgent Watford inflict more Jose Mourn.

Incredible Ings, Wilting Wilson

Finally, we get to the strikers, which we'll keep short and ever so sweet for you. First up, we must discuss Danny Ings - and his wonderful run of goalscoring form for Southampton. Almost single-handedly, he's dragged Ralph Hasenhuttl's side out of immediate danger, and there's no reason to think he won't carry on.

Sadly, the same can't be said for Callum Wilson. The Bournemouth striker has forgotten what a goal looks like, failing to register a shot on target in the Premier League since October 5, 2019. That's over three months ago. THREE. Blimey.