Rhian Brewster Attracting Interest From 6 Premier League Sides

Liverpool have received loan bids from six Premier League sides who are keen to take young striker Rhian Brewster on for the upcoming season.

The 20-year-old has recently returned to Anfield after a hugely impressive six-month spell with Swansea City, in which he fired home 11 goals in 22 appearances to drag Swansea back into the Championship playoff picture.

"One of English football's rising stars is shining brightly!" ?



What a free-kick from Swansea City's Rhian Brewster! ?? pic.twitter.com/omXokAW0fh — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) June 30, 2020

To try and keep his momentum going, Liverpool are eager to find a top-flight side to take Brewster for next season, and the Liverpool Echo state that no less than six Premier League sides have expressed an interest.

Aston Villa, Newcastle, Burnley, Brighton, Crystal Palace and Fulham have all been in touch, while relegated trio Bournemouth, Norwich and Watford have expressed an interest too, and Liverpool are taking their time to determine which move would be best for the youngster.

Anfield officials have high hopes for Brewster and believe he proved during his time with Swansea that he is ready to play in the top flight, but opportunities at Liverpool will likely be tough to come by because of the presence of Roberto Firmino, Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mané.

Having watched Brewster be restricted to just three cup appearances in the first half of this past season, Jürgen Klopp believes it would be best for the Englishman to play regularly elsewhere before coming back to stake a claim for a spot at Anfield.

"Of course I want to be at Liverpool next season, be fighting for a spot to play. Who is not going to want to play at the home of the champions?" he recently told The Beautiful Game Podcast.

"Of course you're not really wanting to go on loan but if that's the best thing for me to do in that situation, so I'm going to get more game time then that's what I'm going to do. But realistically, I want to play at Liverpool, I want to be 'the striker'."

As of now, Brewster still has his sights set on impressing in pre-season, and Liverpool are happy to keep him around if they feel it would be beneficial for him, but if a club can propose a suitable loan offer, Brewster will likely be packing his bags.

For more from ​Tom Gott, follow him on ​Twitter!